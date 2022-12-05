How does Illan Meslier’s statistics compare to the rest of the league?

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been a hit since joining the club back in 2020. He initally made the move to Yorkshire on loan before the deal was made permanent 12 months later.

He has made 103 appearances for the Whites in all competitions to date and played a key role in their promotion from the Championship in his first year. The France youth international started off as Kiko Casilla’s number two before making the number one spot his own under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Meslier, 22, has had no problems adapting to the step up a division to the Premier League and is a player who Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of for as long as possible. His contract at Elland Road expires in June 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to sell.

Here is a look at how his performances compare to the rest of the division, with statistics courtesy of WhoScored’s average player ratings.

