Leeds United are still searching for a new manager after deciding to move on from Sam Allardyce.

The Whites need a new boss to lead their Championship promotion charge next season, but it will be no easy task for the incoming boss. Plenty of players will be leaving Elland Road this summer, and the new manager will be expected to build a squad capable of fighting for promotion, with expectations likely to be high going into the new campaign.

As Leeds attempt to find a suitable candidate, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Winks links

Leeds are said to be interested in Tottenham star Harry Winks ahead of the summer window.

According to Samp News 24, the Whites like the look of the midfielder, who spent this season on loan with Sampdoria. The 27-year-old is likely to move on for good this summer, and it will be interesting to see whether Sampdoria make a permanent move amid a likely takeover this summer.

But reports in Italy claim the Whites are keen on landing the midfielder, and it would be a statement signing for a Championship club, even if Winks has struggled for Premier League game time at Tottenham.

Adams exit latest

Aston Villa are the latest club to be linked with a move for Leeds star Tyler Adams.

Adams was one of United’s standout performers in the season just gone before missing action late in the season through injury. The US international is very likely to be snapped up by a top division club this summer, and The Athletic say Europe-bound Aston Villa are interested.