Junior Firpo releases statement upon Leeds United relegation and reveals reason for delay

Leeds signed Firpo from Barcelona to be the club’s new first choice left back in July 2021 and the 26-year-old made 19 league appearances last season in his second year as a Whites player. Leeds, though, ended the campaign with relegation back to the Championship upon finishing second bottom and Firpo has now issued an apology to the club’s fans. Firpo’s message arrives 11 days after United’s relegation on the final day but the left back has revealed he was unsure whether to reveal his feelings but ultimately wanted to say sorry.

"Took me a while to decide whether I should say something or not,” wrote Firpo on his Instagram page. “Finally I’m doing it because I just want to say sorry that we couldn’t achieve the objective. Thank you to those brilliant fans who were supporting us and travelling all the year around the country, even knowing that we weren’t doing enough. To all our families and friends who suffered every day with all of us and to everyone who tried the best to help us every day.”