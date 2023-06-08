Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Junior Firpo releases statement upon Leeds United relegation and reveals reason for delay

Junior Firpo has sent a message to Leeds United’s fans on the club’s relegation and explained his reason for taking his time to do so.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

Leeds signed Firpo from Barcelona to be the club’s new first choice left back in July 2021 and the 26-year-old made 19 league appearances last season in his second year as a Whites player. Leeds, though, ended the campaign with relegation back to the Championship upon finishing second bottom and Firpo has now issued an apology to the club’s fans. Firpo’s message arrives 11 days after United’s relegation on the final day but the left back has revealed he was unsure whether to reveal his feelings but ultimately wanted to say sorry.

"Took me a while to decide whether I should say something or not,” wrote Firpo on his Instagram page. “Finally I’m doing it because I just want to say sorry that we couldn’t achieve the objective. Thank you to those brilliant fans who were supporting us and travelling all the year around the country, even knowing that we weren’t doing enough. To all our families and friends who suffered every day with all of us and to everyone who tried the best to help us every day.”

APPOLGY: From Junior Firpo to Leeds United's fans. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.APPOLGY: From Junior Firpo to Leeds United's fans. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
APPOLGY: From Junior Firpo to Leeds United's fans. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
Related topics:BarcelonaInstagram