The ex-England boss was appointed with four games remaining in the Premier League season and given the difficult brief of staving off relegation but a single point haul was not enough.

Following their drop into the Championship the club held talks with Allardyce, who was initially open to the idea of staying on as manager, but a joint statement revealed they decided to part ways.

But Allardyce has now revealed his latest idea to remain involved - just not as manager. That role he would leave in the hands of Karl Robinson, who assisted him for the four-game stint, aided by Allardyce's fellow Soccer Aid representative Robbie Keane.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce said he would accept a role upstairs at Elland Road to help sort out the club's immediate situation and the future.

"If I could stay in touch with Leeds, I'd be only too happy to think about a different position in terms of helping restructure the club, from behind and not on the front line where it hits you the most," he said.

"If that's the case I'd be only too willing to talk to them. Even in my short spell, as much as I was disappointed, it's such a big club, a great club and a great group of fans. I'd be only too willing to help restructure for probably it's short and long-term future. My feeling is that the need is now but obviously at the top end there's a little bit of dispute about the ownership of the club. Is it with Andre [Andrea Radrizzani, majority owner] or the 49ers [49ers Enterprises, minority owners], the 49ers want to buy it out, Andre's not getting the price he wants by the sounds of it and that causes a lot of confusion. They really don't need any confusion, they need a track set out and follow that.

"Because Karl and Robbie did so well, they would be ideal to take over the running of the football side. Karl is hugely experienced as a manager and I know the Leeds fans will look, who is Karl Robinson? But down in the lower divisions he's learned his trade, done his time, he's a great communicator. I know I could leave him at any single time for whatever reason and know the place would be running the right way. And Robbie, even though I only know him from Soccer Aid, but with him for a short period of time he was brilliant around the players and gave a great vibe to everybody."

NEW IDEA - Sam Allardyce has suggested that he could take an upstairs role, with Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane taking over the managerial vacancy at Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Leeds cannot appoint a manager until such a time as 49ers Enterprises either complete or abandon a full takeover that has been progressing towards a conclusion this week. The club needs clarity on the ownership picture before the managerial situation and the new structure in terms of player recruitment and football operations can be sorted out.

Several potential managerial candidates have been spoken to and with the players due to return for pre-season in 24 days time, the club are keen to crack on with their summer rebuild. The YEP understands Robinson and Keane are not among the names currently being considered and the possibility of Allardyce taking on a different role was not discussed when he met with CEO Angus Kinnear last week.

According to Allardyce, though, speed is of the essence and Leeds can ill afford to present their players with yet another change in terms of coaching staff and playing style.

"They know all the staff, the players and could hit the ground running," he said.

"Leeds need to hit the ground running today, not tomorrow, today. If they choose to go somewhere else, which they might do, probably if I look at it realistically more than likely, then good luck to them. But that would be another transition I don't think the players need. They had three last season, coaches with hugely different styles, attitudes, ways of coaching and playing. There was a certain amount of confusion among the players. The idea to come and get in there and start the process of what needs to be done for next season. There isn't a lot of time. They need to hit the ground running, doing all the business they need as quickly as they possibly can. It's an easy transition and financially very sound. That's my ideal. If those two got there I'd be happy. If they didn't invite me, fine, fair enough. If they did I'd be only too happy to help."