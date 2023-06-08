Forshaw is out of contract this summer, although the club revealed in January 2022 when he last put pen to paper on a deal that they held an option to keep him for the 2023/24 campaign. Injuries restricted him to just 12 Premier League appearances in a season that resulted in Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League, but he returned right at the end to try and secure safety, featuring in seven of the eight final fixtures.

Now-departed boss Sam Allardyce highlighted the 31-year-old’s importance, particularly in light of Tyler Adam’s absence while the American rehabbed post hamstring surgery, and Forshaw was applauded from the pitch on the last day of the season. Others among the squad were not afforded the same send off, with certain individuals booed as they went on a lap of the Elland Road playing surface.

Forshaw has taken time to reflect on what happened last season, when he and his team-mates said goodbye to Jesse Marsch and replacement head coach Javi Gracia prior to Allardyce’s arrival, and is still struggling to put his feelings into words.

"After just over a week of reflection, still not really sure what to say,” he began in an Instragram post.

"We have let everyone associated with the club down and have to take responsibility. To the fans, you pay your hard earned money to come and watch and it wasn’t good enough from our part. But I would also like to thank you for your incredible support home and away as always.”

It remains possible that Leeds will keep Forshaw for next season but the central midfield picture is complicated and yet-to-be-decided. Leeds hope to be able to retain the services of star man Adams, yet could find their mettle and the American’s desire to play second tier football tested by offers. The Athletic report that Nottingham Forest are among his admirers, along with Aston Villa. Marc Roca’s future at the club is also unknown. Roca fell out of favour when Allardyce came in and though the Spaniard began the season relatively well in his first taste of English football, his form wavered as the season went on. A partnership with Weston McKennie, whose loan has not been converted into a permanent transfer, failed to deliver.

Much of their squad rebuild decisions remain up in the air and will depend largely on the preferences of a new manager. The Whites have spoken to several potential candidates but cannot make an appointment until such a time as the 49ers Enterprises takeover bid is either brought to completion or abandoned. Talks have been progressing since relegation was confirmed and club sources are hopeful that a deal for Andrea Radrizzani’s 56 per cent shareholding can be concluded this week.