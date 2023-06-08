Sheffield United will be back in the country’s top flight next season following promotion as Championship runners-up and the Blades have announced that former Leeds striker Billy Sharp will be one of the players leaving the club this summer.

Double promotion winning pair Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens will also be departing the club who say that “plans are currently being held behind the scenes to give the trio the send offs they deserve.”

The Blades have also exercised options to retain the services of Leeds-born striker Oli McBurnie plus Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Ismaila Coulibaly. Talks are ongoing regarding new deals for John Fleck, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn. Twenty-one-year old defender and last season’s Boreham Wood loanee Kyron Gordon has also been released.