Ex-Leeds United ace becomes free agent with three big exits in Premier League side retained list

An ex-Leeds United forward will be a free agent this summer following the release of a Premier League side’s retained list.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST

Sheffield United will be back in the country’s top flight next season following promotion as Championship runners-up and the Blades have announced that former Leeds striker Billy Sharp will be one of the players leaving the club this summer.

Double promotion winning pair Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens will also be departing the club who say that “plans are currently being held behind the scenes to give the trio the send offs they deserve.”

The Blades have also exercised options to retain the services of Leeds-born striker Oli McBurnie plus Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Ismaila Coulibaly. Talks are ongoing regarding new deals for John Fleck, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn. Twenty-one-year old defender and last season’s Boreham Wood loanee Kyron Gordon has also been released.

RELEASE: Of former Leeds United striker Billy Sharp, right, pictured in action for the Whites against Sunderland back in January 2015. Photo by Ian MacNicol/AFP via Getty Images.RELEASE: Of former Leeds United striker Billy Sharp, right, pictured in action for the Whites against Sunderland back in January 2015. Photo by Ian MacNicol/AFP via Getty Images.
