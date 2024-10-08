Leeds United hero set for further tests after injury clarification from new club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Cooper left Leeds United at the end of his contract and headed for Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia

Former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is facing a spell on the sidelines after just two games with Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia. The 33-year-old made his debut in a 0-0 draw with Cherno More at the end of September and was again named in the starting line-up against Septemvri Sofia last weekend.

However, he was forced off after just 24 minutes and the club has confirmed an injury to his oblique abdominal muscle, as Sofia went on to lose the fixture 1-0. CSKA are 12th in the Bulgarian top flight, with 10 points from their first 10 games having won just three times so far this campaign.

Cooper joined the club in September after being released by Leeds following the conclusion of his contract a Elland Road. He did consider remaining in the Championship over the summer amid talks with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City but neither of those moves materialised.

A statement on Cooper’s injury from Sofia read: “CSKA's Scottish defender Liam Cooper has an oblique abdominal muscle injury, and in the coming days he will undergo additional medical tests that will determine the extent of the damage and the recovery period. The defender suffered the injury during the Reds' last championship match against Septemvri and was forced to be substituted in the first half.

“Another of the players of the army, for whom there were doubts about an injury - Lumbard Delova, did not have serious consequences after the blow he received in the knee area in the same match. He will join the training of CSKA after the camp with the national team of Kosovo.”

After waiting a few months to find a new club, Cooper explained last month why he joined CSKA Sofia: “I am 100 percent convinced. I spent an amazing 10 years at Leeds, the club that will always be my home and close to my heart. But it was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse. European football for a huge club in Bulgaria is all I wanted, to challenge myself in a new culture and a new environment. I’ve never had an opportunity like this. This one seems good for me and my family.”

Cooper was a part of the Leeds side promoted to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa. The YEP understands Cooper was not offered a new deal by Leeds but the club made a verbal suggestion of what they would be willing to consider in principle, which included a salary reflective of gametime and the central defensive pecking order in Daniel Farke's squad

In a message to Leeds fans after his move to Bulgaria was confirmed, he said: “When I arrived at LUFC I had one ambition and that was to leave the shirt in a better position than when I arrived. I do believe I have done that, with the help and support of some incredible people. Firstly I have to thank Marcelo and his staff. My relationship with Marcelo is well documented, he made me a better player, a better leader and a better man. I would like to thank all of the managers I have worked with in the past decade but Marcelo's influence on me and the Club in general was beyond anything I can put into words.

“l also need to thank all of the coaches, physios and backroom staff past and present, across the first team and academy at Thorp Arch, for everything they have done for me. Many of these people have become more than colleagues over the years. These people help drive & maintain the standards behind the scenes and I will miss them all greatly, you all know who you are.”