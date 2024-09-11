Leeds United’s long-serving captain confirmed his departure with a heartfelt message on Wednesday.

Leeds United supporters flooded the comments section of Liam Cooper’s heartfelt goodbye after the defender confirmed time was up on his Elland Road career.

Cooper officially left Leeds at the start of summer, following the expiration of his contract, having spent almost a decade in West Yorkshire after joining from Chesterfield in 2014. The centre-back played 284 times for the Whites, captaining them to promotion from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa and three seasons in the Premier League.

Injury and the form of others kept Cooper on the fringes of first-team action last season and despite talks over a new contract, an offer was never on the table and after failed talks with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, he looks set to join Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia. The 33-year-old posted a long and emotional goodbye to the club on Wednesday afternoon, with fans sending their best wishes in the comments.

Well-known Leeds-based account @LUFCDATA wrote: “Beautifully summed up. You've been a phenomenal club captain and tremendous servant to the club. Thank you for everything you've given to this club, Skip!”

@MrROSSii1990 wrote: “All the best Liam. thank you for being part of something amazing”.

@Charlie3983 wrote: “No, thank you @LiamCooper__ No doubt about it, club legend and part of an amazing story”.

@JohnMur11747050 wrote: “Thanks for everything Liam, great servant and Captain of our great club best wishes to you and your family for the future”.

@Leemo_LUFC wrote: “Wishing you all the very best Coops it’s been an honour having you as our captain. You have been the perfect professional and role model for the young players to aspire to. I hope we will see you back at the club once you retire. Go smash it fella MOT”.

@ianwaugh86 wrote: “All the best Liam. You have been a fantastic servant, captain and role model for this football club. Good luck on your new adventure. I’m sure we’ll all be following how you are doing. Marching on together skip.”

@JordyP1993 wrote: “All the best Liam, you did an amazing job during your time at the club and were a model captain. Made history! MOT”.

Leeds United also released a statement regarding Cooper’s exit, describing the defender as a ‘true legend’ and ‘one of the club’s greatest ever captains’ They said: “A true Leeds United legend, Cooper now departs with the love and best wishes for all those who had the pleasure of working with him, alongside him, supporting him and cheering his name.

“He helped transform the fortunes and culture of the club and had a monumental impact. Liam and his family will always be welcome back at Elland Road, he will go down in history as one of the club’s greatest ever captains. Thank you for everything, skip.”