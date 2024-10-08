Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There had been confusion over whether or not Manor Solomon would be heading out to represent his country during the international break

Leeds United have confirmed that their Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon has remained at Thorp Arch despite an international call up.

The winger was named in the Israel squad for their October internationals against France and Italy and appeared in squad graphics published by the Israeli Football Association.

But Solomon, who has missed the last four Leeds games in the Championship due to a back complaint and subsequent hamstring issue, has stayed with his loan club in order to continue his rehabilitation.

The YEP understands Solomon was at Thorp Arch on Tuesday morning for treatment.

He is one of two wingers Daniel Farke is hoping to welcome back after the international break. Wales international Daniel James has also been sitting out with a hamstring problem having suffered a recurrence of an injury during the September international fortnight.

Leeds are in the midst of an injury crisis in midfield with both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev out with serious knee issues. Ampadu will be out until January at the earliest while Gruev has had surgery and will miss months rather than weeks.

Max Wober has also gone under the knife for a meniscus repair and was expected to miss at least six weeks of action.