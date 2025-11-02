Leeds United’s terrible recent record at Brighton continued as they fell to 16th in the Premier League.

Leeds United endured another difficult 90 minutes on the road as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for the hosts inside 11 minutes before quickfire second-half brace from Diego Gomez effectively ended the contest.

Daniel Farke named an unchanged side after last week’s 2-1 win over West Ham but Leeds found much less joy at the Amex Stadium and Brighton’s superior quality showed. Defeat sees the Whites drop a place to 16th and the YEP has reflected on a few key takeaways from the difficult day.

Leeds United’s Brighton woes continue

Another trip to the Amex, another defeat and another 90 minutes without scoring. Leeds’ recent record on the south coast is terrible and rarely on Saturday did they look like improving it. Brighton started quickly and got their rewards through Welbeck, and while Farke’s side enjoyed plenty of possession after falling behind, they created little of note.

Make no mistake, Brighton are a brilliant side technically and their superiority showed, with players like Yankuba Minteh, Gomez and Georginio Rutter producing moments of brilliance to create or score. Leeds have now failed to score a single goal in each of their last eight trips to the Amex Stadium, making it one of the most miserable places for fans to go - particularly given the distance.

Regular issues resurface

Brighton hadn’t kept a clean sheet in their eight Premier League games before Saturday but rarely looked like conceding against Leeds. It took 84 minutes for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to be called into action, first by Lukas Nmecha and then Anton Stach, which paints the picture of another toothless attacking performance.

Leeds only really looked dangerous when Noah Okafor had the ball, with Brenden Aaronson easily managed and Dominic Calvert-Lewin often left isolated. The 28-year-old needs to get goals too, however, and should have got on the end of a dangerous Jayden Bogle cross at 1-0.

Leeds’ greatest weapon mis-firing

There will be plenty of games this season where Leeds aren’t quite at it, or at least not at the level of their established Premier League opponents. Those are the games where a good set-piece can change everything but Sean Longstaff’s dead ball quality disappeared down south.

He found Joe Rodon at the back post with his first, a floated back-post corner, but efforts after that were either far too deep or frustratingly hitting the first man. Leeds had seven corners on Saturday and did not look like scoring once, which compounds the open-play attacking issues they were suffering.

Noah Okafor’s minutes increasing

A difficult game to take many positives from, but another increase to Okafor’s minutes is promising. Equally promising is that he continued to look sharp and full of energy beyond the hour-mark, creating problems for Brighton full-back Mats Wieffer just moments before Gomez made it 2-0.

Leeds need Okafor to be at his best and they need him sharp for 90 minutes, particularly with Willy Gnonto out for so long and needing to build fitness once he returns. The Swiss international got 77 under his belt at Brighton and while the result and performance were both disappointing, they can at least take that as something to build on.