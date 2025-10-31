Decision taken on Leeds United youth international after impressing on loan
A decision has been taken with young Leeds United keeper Rory Mahady after impressing on loan.
Scotland under-21s international stopper Mahady joined National League side Scunthorpe United on a youth loan at the start of October and starred in a 3-1 win at York City on the same night as sealing his move.
Mahady - who was named in the division’s Team of the Week for his display - has not featured since but the decision has been taken to extend the 19-year-old’s youth loan with Andy Butler’s high-flying side.
Eligible to feature in FA Cup clash
The Iron sit second in the National League standings after 16 games played.
Mahady is also eligible to feature in tomorrow afternoon’s FA Cup first round tie against Blackpool.
A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Rory well during his time on loan and we will be monitoring his progress closely.”