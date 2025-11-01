Leeds United’s horrible Amex Stadium record continued with a 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday. Goals from Danny Welbeck and Diego Gomez (2) condemned the Whites to another miserable trip down south and yet another game without scoring at the home of the Seagulls.

The Whites were slow out of the blocks and conceded early once again, with Danny Welbeck finishing a sweeping Brighton move inside 11 minutes. Leeds’ best chance should have fallen to Dominic Calvert-Lewin shortly after but he wasn’t able to meet Jayden Bogle’s low cross for what would have been a tap in.

Leeds continued to struggle creating much of note going forward and fell 2-0 behind on the hour mark, with Gomez tapping in from close range after Yankuba Minteh got beyond Gabriel Gudmundsson. Gomez then grabbed his second to make it 3-0, again finding space in the box after being set up by Georginio Rutter.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was down south to watch the action. Here are his Leeds United player ratings...

1 . GK: Lucas Perri 6 - Kicking was worrying at times, maybe overcommitted for the first goal but let down by team-mates for all three. Made a couple of good stops. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle 4 - Struggled on both sides of the ball. Looked shaky defensively and was uncharacteristically poor going forward. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon 5 - Defended well aerially, got his head on a lot of balls. Involved in the mess that led to the third. For the other goals couldn't rectify problems that started out wide. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Jaka Bijol 4 - Looked uncomfortable against pace, wasn't enough of a factor. Marking was suspect for the second goal. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson 5 - Nullified for the most part and unable to get forward as he can. A couple of nice moments on the ball. Given a really difficult time by Minteh defensively. | Getty Images Photo Sales