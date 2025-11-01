Leeds United’s horrible Amex Stadium record continued with a 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday. Goals from Danny Welbeck and Diego Gomez (2) condemned the Whites to another miserable trip down south and yet another game without scoring at the home of the Seagulls.
The Whites were slow out of the blocks and conceded early once again, with Danny Welbeck finishing a sweeping Brighton move inside 11 minutes. Leeds’ best chance should have fallen to Dominic Calvert-Lewin shortly after but he wasn’t able to meet Jayden Bogle’s low cross for what would have been a tap in.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Leeds continued to struggle creating much of note going forward and fell 2-0 behind on the hour mark, with Gomez tapping in from close range after Yankuba Minteh got beyond Gabriel Gudmundsson. Gomez then grabbed his second to make it 3-0, again finding space in the box after being set up by Georginio Rutter.
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was down south to watch the action. Here are his Leeds United player ratings...