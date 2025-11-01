Inside Elland Road: Brenden Aaronson praise

Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Brighton as five starters get 4/10, one 6

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 1st Nov 2025, 17:04 GMT

Leeds United endured another miserable trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Leeds United’s horrible Amex Stadium record continued with a 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday. Goals from Danny Welbeck and Diego Gomez (2) condemned the Whites to another miserable trip down south and yet another game without scoring at the home of the Seagulls.

The Whites were slow out of the blocks and conceded early once again, with Danny Welbeck finishing a sweeping Brighton move inside 11 minutes. Leeds’ best chance should have fallen to Dominic Calvert-Lewin shortly after but he wasn’t able to meet Jayden Bogle’s low cross for what would have been a tap in.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Leeds continued to struggle creating much of note going forward and fell 2-0 behind on the hour mark, with Gomez tapping in from close range after Yankuba Minteh got beyond Gabriel Gudmundsson. Gomez then grabbed his second to make it 3-0, again finding space in the box after being set up by Georginio Rutter.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was down south to watch the action. Here are his Leeds United player ratings...

6 - Kicking was worrying at times, maybe overcommitted for the first goal but let down by team-mates for all three. Made a couple of good stops.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

6 - Kicking was worrying at times, maybe overcommitted for the first goal but let down by team-mates for all three. Made a couple of good stops. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4 - Struggled on both sides of the ball. Looked shaky defensively and was uncharacteristically poor going forward.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

4 - Struggled on both sides of the ball. Looked shaky defensively and was uncharacteristically poor going forward. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
5 - Defended well aerially, got his head on a lot of balls. Involved in the mess that led to the third. For the other goals couldn't rectify problems that started out wide.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

5 - Defended well aerially, got his head on a lot of balls. Involved in the mess that led to the third. For the other goals couldn't rectify problems that started out wide. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4 - Looked uncomfortable against pace, wasn't enough of a factor. Marking was suspect for the second goal.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

4 - Looked uncomfortable against pace, wasn't enough of a factor. Marking was suspect for the second goal. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
5 - Nullified for the most part and unable to get forward as he can. A couple of nice moments on the ball. Given a really difficult time by Minteh defensively.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

5 - Nullified for the most part and unable to get forward as he can. A couple of nice moments on the ball. Given a really difficult time by Minteh defensively. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4 - Below his standards. Some poor moments in possession and defensively.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

4 - Below his standards. Some poor moments in possession and defensively. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Graham SmythPlayer ratingsBrightonPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice