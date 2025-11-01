Leeds United took on Brighton at the Amex in their tenth game of the Premier League season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United fell to their fifth defeat of the Premier League season and second heaviest one yet as Saturday's clash at Brighton ended in a very disappointing 3-0 defeat.

Leeds fell behind after just 11 minutes as Yankuba Minteh's dinked pass released Mats Wieffer whose chipped cross took out keeper Lucas Perri on its way to finding Danny Welbeck who converted from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United looked to respond but Dominic Calvert-Lewin was unable to get on the end of a Jayden Bogle cross and Sean Longstaff then sent a poor free-kick over the bar.

Brighton, though, were threatening to bag a second and twice went close to doing so as first Welbeck and then Minteh both fired wide.

Leeds were yet to muster a shot on target as part of a half featuring just one Whites attempt at goal so far compared to Brighton's eight.

The Whites, though, ended the half with a decent chance to level through Sean Longstaff whose shot following a Brenden Aaronson pass was deflected over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Daniel Farke opted against making any changes during the break and the second half started with two more chances for Brighton, particularly for Jan Paul van Hecke who could only fire straight at keeper Perri. Ex-Whites star Georginio Rutter also drove a shot wide of the post.

Despite forays forward, Leeds had still not yet managed a shot on target and Calvert-Lewin curled an attempt wide just before Farke made a double change as Longstaff and Ao Tanaka were replaced by Anton Stach and Dan James on the hour mark.

Brighton, though, doubled their lead a few minutes later and Minteh was again the creator, the winger beating Gabriel Gudmundsson and sending in a cross from which Diego Gomez finished in the middle of the box after a Rutter dummy.

Farke then made a third change as Calvert-Lewin was replaced by Lukas Nmecha but Brighton added a third goal five minutes later as Rutter set up Gomez to net his second of the game. Only a good save from Perri then denied Gomez his hat-trick, Farke then making his last two changes as Jack Harrison and James Justin replaced Bogle and Okafor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But another good Perri save was needed to prevent Yasin Ayari from making it 4-0 although Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen then produced a double save himself to deny Nmecha and Stach.

Those efforts, though, resembled United’s only two shots on target, arriving in just the 85th minute of a very disappointing defeat.

With Fulham beating Wolves 3-0, the defeat saw Leeds drop to fifth-bottom after ten games played and a point closer to the dropzone after Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

Leeds are now five points clear of the bottom three but second-bottom West Ham could make it just a four-point gap if beating Newcastle United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United v Brighton: Perri; Bogle (Justin 77), Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff (James 60), Tanaka (Stach 60); Okafor (Harrison 77), Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 65). Subs not used: Darlow, Struijk, Gruev, Piroe.