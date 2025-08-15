Several summer signings could make their competitive debuts for Leeds United against Everton on Monday night.

Daniel Farke has enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market as he prepares his Leeds United squad for their return to the Premier League.

The Whites have splashed out over £70 million on the likes of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach and Udinese defender Jaka Bijol in the aftermath of a dramatic Championship title win that secured their return to the top tier.

However, one former Leeds United and England star believes the addition of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri could well deliver a solid foundation to the bid to avoid an immediate return to the Championship if he can forge a strong bond with what is likely to be a new look Whites defence.

After a summer that brought widespread links with goalkeepers from the Premier League and across Europe, Brazilian stopper Perri emerged as the leading contender to strengthen Farke’s options between the stick and a £15.6 million deal was wrapped up last month. It seems likely the 27-year-old will make his competitive debut in Monday night’s Premier League opener against Everton - and former Whites star Nigel Martyn has delivered his take on what Perri could offer Farke and Leeds during his first season at Elland Road.

Understanding

Getty Images

He told Parimatch: "With more time spent playing with the same back four, you get a real understanding of your teammates and what type of style the goalkeeper is going to have. So if he's commanding and is going to be coming for lots of crosses, then players will know to block people off, to get around him, to make sure if he doesn't collect the ball that they're around that area to clear.

"The communication between defenders and their goalkeeper is vital. Talking can help you develop an understanding of what the goalkeeper is going to do every single time. So, the more games you play with the same sort of defence, the better they will become at understanding where they need to be for each other.

"I don't know if there's a language barrier or anything like that, but what you want from your goalkeeper is good, clear communication and confidence. The defenders in front of him can then relax if they know the guy behind them is good and he knows what he's doing. It makes their jobs easier for sure. It will be something that everybody will be watching and hopefully they get it right quickly. I know Lucas Perri looks massive, so, hopefully, that sort of makes it more difficult for strikers."

