Big Leeds United call v Brentford & co in bookies' last predicted final Premier League table as season starts

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST

The Premier League season finally starts this evening - with Leeds United beginning their new campaign on Monday night.

The start of the new Premier League season is finally upon us and the bookies have made a big Leeds United call in their very last predicted final table of the summer.

The new 2025-26 campaign starts this evening as champions Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield, three days before Leeds get underway with Monday night’s home clash against Everton under the Elland Road lights.

Last season’s Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are heading for life back in the Premier League at a time when the last six teams to have gone up have all gone straight back down.

With that in mind, the bookies have made a big Leeds call when it comes to their very last predicted final table of pre-season based purely on title odds. Here, based on those odds, is how the bookies think the final 2025-26 table will look.

Title odds: 15-8.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Title odds: 15-8. | Getty Images

Odds: 5-2.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odds: 7-2.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 7-2. | Getty Images

Title odds: 9-1.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Title odds: 9-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 25-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Odds: 25-1. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Odds: 50-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 50-1. | Getty Images

