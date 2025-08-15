The start of the new Premier League season is finally upon us and the bookies have made a big Leeds United call in their very last predicted final table of the summer.

The new 2025-26 campaign starts this evening as champions Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield, three days before Leeds get underway with Monday night’s home clash against Everton under the Elland Road lights.

Last season’s Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are heading for life back in the Premier League at a time when the last six teams to have gone up have all gone straight back down.