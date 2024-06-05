Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multiple former Leeds United promotion heroes have since made moves towards coaching.

Former Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez has taken his first steps into management after being appointed to take charge of CD Castellón’s B team.

Hernandez has occupied a number of roles inside his home-town club since returning there from Leeds in 2021, all while being part owner. The much-loved Elland Road figure played on for two years before retiring in 2023, aged 38, and spent last season in an ambassadorial role while also advising the club in different areas.

And there was also seemingly some time for him to gain some coaching qualifications and experience, with the four-capped Spanish international and former Valencia star now set to step into the dugout. Castellón’s B team are in the Tercera Federacion, Spanish football’s semi-professional fifth tier.

A statement posted on the club’s website read: “Pablo Hernández has reached an agreement with CD Castellón to be the next coach of the subsidiary in the Third Federation, while Alejandro Jiménez will occupy the Juvenil 'A' bench during the 2024-2025 season on his return to the Honor Division.

“Pablo Hernández will take a new role at CD Castellón. After hanging up his boots in the 22/23 season, this season he was linked to the club as an ambassador and advisor to CD Castellón. For the 24/25 season, Pablo will have a new challenge as coach of CD Castellón 'B', currently in the Third Federation. His second coach will be Sergi Ripollés, until now Alejandro Jiménez 'Jim's right-hand man.”

Hernandez remains a cult hero at Leeds after playing a major role in the 2019/20 Championship promotion campaign under Marcelo Bielsa. The creative midfielder dragged his side through multiple tough games that campaign and was deservedly the man to score the decisive winning goal against former club Swansea City - a moment that has since been immortalised in mural form outside the Duck and Drake pub in Leeds city centre.

Having initially joined on loan from Qatari outfit Al-Arabi, Hernandez initially struggled upon returning to England but became a pillar under Bielsa, finding a new level of fitness and leadership strength under the iconic Argentinian. He played 175 times for the Whites across all competitions, including upon their return to the Premier League, and was named Players of the Year three years in a row between 2018 and 2020.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, his influence dwindled in the more physically demanding top-flight and after a public fallout with Bielsa on the touchline, starts were rare. He and Gaetano Berardi were given an emotional Elland Road send off in the final game of that first season back, with all involved reduced to tears as the pair were substituted during a victory over West Brom.