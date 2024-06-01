Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds United fan favourite will hope to take lessons from working under Marcelo Bielsa.

Former Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski could soon be set for a surprise managerial role after being awarded his UEFA B coaching licence this week.

At 32-years-old, Alioski looks to be coming towards the end of his playing career and is currently with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli. The attacking left-back joined back up with his North Macedonia teammates recently for June friendlies against Croatia and Czech Republic.

But after finishing fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, North Macedonia will not be heading to Germany after those games and so Alioski has taken the opportunity to widen his skillset. The former Leeds man posted a picture on his Facebook story earlier this week, posing with his UEFA B Diploma certificate, alongside the words ‘step by step’.

The UEFA B licence doesn’t yet allow Alioski to manage elite-level senior football - he will need a UEFA A licence for that - but the much-loved promotion-winning hero is evidently working towards a career in coaching once he hangs up his boots. To complete the course, he will have had to fulfil over 120 hours of education, working with a range of age groups and abilities.

To all the Leeds fans who remember Alioski, a move to the dugout may come as a huge surprise, given his endearing but rather chaotic nature. The North Macedonian remains a cult hero among supporters in West Yorkshire as part of the loveable group who won promotion under Marcelo Bielsa before finishing ninth in their first campaign back.

Alioski was almost ever-present on the left-hand side at Leeds over four seasons but won the hearts of Leeds fans for his wild antics off the pitch as much as anything on it. Club videos posted on social media often showed Alioski causing chaos and ‘Gjanni cam’ became a regular matchday feature, with the defender’s unpredictable nature a huge hit among supporters.

Alioski can boast experience playing under one of the world’s most intriguing coaches in Bielsa, and the left-sided player was improved hugely after the iconic manager’s 2018 arrival. He will hope to take some lessons from Bielsa into any future coaching roles.

After his contract at Leeds expired in 2021, Alioski moved on to find more regular football elsewhere and after a brief period of silence, posted an emotional video in which he said goodbye to Leeds supporters. The defender, who initially arrived at Elland Road from Lugano in 2017, resurfaced and was one of the more well-received participants in a video posted on Leeds’ social media channels ahead of their Championship play-off final clash against Southampton which ultimately ended in defeat.