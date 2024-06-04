Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as the summer transfer window closes in.

Leeds United look set for another long and busy summer as Daniel Farke rebuilds for another gruelling 46-game Championship promotion push. Defeat to Southampton in the play-off final consigned Leeds to another year of second-tier football and the likely exit of some key players, albeit chairman Paraag Marathe has insisted the squad will also be strengthened in pursuit of a Premier League return.

There is also the small matter of several returning loanees this summer as relegation clauses come to and end, with the club in a much stronger position regarding wantaway stars than they were 12 months ago. This summer will not be without its ups and downs, however, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville discussions

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are the latest top-flight club to be linked with a move for Crysencio Summerville this summer as speculation over the Leeds star’s future continues to intensify. The Athletic reports that Summerville’s name is among several to have come up in ‘recruitment discussions’ inside St James’ Park.

Summerville looks increasingly likely to leave Elland Road this summer after what has been an outstanding debut season of regular first-team football. The 22-year-old’s 21 goals and 10 assists across all competitions was enough to see him named the Championship’s Player of the Season but that form has also caught the eye of top clubs in England and across Europe, with Newcastle joining the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen in keeping tabs on the situation in West Yorkshire.

The priority for Newcastle this summer is thought to be a right-sided attacker, which isn’t exactly the profile of Summerville who has found success cutting in from the left throughout his career. But the Dutch youngster’s likely availability and Leeds’ second-tier status could see him become a more viable option that other targets such as Jarrod Bowen of Michael Olise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roca loan deal

Marc Roca looks set to continue his loan spell at Real Betis with the midfielder reportedly able to extend his relegation exit clause. Spanish outlet El Des Marque reports that an agreement between Leeds and Betis is already ‘fully sealed’ and that confirmation will be little more than a formality.

Roca was one of several players to force a temporary exit from Elland Road, following relegation last summer, and although the club are better-placed this year, reports suggest there are still one or two who could move out on loan again. The Spanish midfielder has made no secret of his desire to remain in Spain and has reportedly already bought a house in Seville in preparation for another year at Betis.