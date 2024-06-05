Dan James issues defiant three-word Leeds United message to sum up Elland Road mood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan James has taken to social media for the first time since Leeds United’s Championship play-off final heartbreak

Dan James insists Leeds United will 'be back' after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League this time around. The winger came off the bench in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium and gave Southampton problems as Leeds pushed for a way back into the contest.

However, he couldn't inspire the comeback Leeds needed with Daniel Farke's side missing out on an immediate return to the top flight in the most agonising way possible. The defeat at the national stadium will still sting for those involved, but it could also provide the group with motivation for next season as they bid to go one better and bounce back to the top flight.

That's exactly what James, who is in contention to make his first appearance for Wales since his penalty miss against Poland in March this week, will be driven by it seems, with the winger issuing a message of defiance on social media.

"Fell short at the last hurdle after a long tough season," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. "A huge thank you to the Leeds United family this year for the constant support. We’ll be back."

Clearly it's a message that James had hoped he wouldn't have to send, but with a month or so to go until the start of pre-season training, it sums up the energy Leeds will return with later this summer in their bid to right the wrongs of their first season back down in the Championship.

It also comes at the end of what has undoubtedly been James' best season as a Leeds player. The Wales international spent last season on loan with Fulham, after being deemed to be surplus to requirements at Elland Road, but he made 46 appearances for the Whites across all competitions this time around, with 13 Championship goals coming along the way to underline his worth.

The efforts were spread across the entire season, but his most impressive arguably came in the win over Hull City on Easter Monday, taking advantage of an out of position goalkeeper to find the back of the net from close to the half way line.

James recorded seven assists across the season, too, ensuring he had a key part to play in one of the league's most dynamic forward lines. As such, James is expected to play an important role at Elland Road next season and as one of the more senior members of the squad, he could well be set to step up and take on more of a leadership role.