Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Leeds United physio room has seen some unusual methods of rehabilitation.

Patrick Bamford has revealed the bizarre method former Leeds United teammate Ezgjan Alioski would adopt to ease his injury issues.

Alioski was a much-loved figure during his four years at Leeds as part of the promotion-winning squad that went on to finish ninth in their first Premier League season under Marcelo Bielsa. The North Macedonian was a regular feature at left-back but it was his off-pitch antics that turned him into a hero among supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such was Alioski’s chaotic nature that ‘Gjanni cam’ became a matchday staple, with the Leeds man’s unpredictable nature endearing himself to fans who followed the club during the pandemic especially. But his antics weren’t all saved for the cameras, with Bamford reflecting on a bizarre episode involving an onion.

“Do you remember we had a left full-back called Alioski? He was absolutely bonkers,” Bamford told his My Mate’s A Footballer podcast. “He was the kind of person you'd love on your team but if he's against you, you would hate it. Honestly he's hilarious, very funny in the changing room and a really good guy.

“One day he had a knock or something, or got hurt in the game, and the next day he came in, as he walked into the physio room - he was just in a tracksuit - but there was a funny smell. We thought ‘what is that?’ He took his tracksuit bottoms off for the physio to see where he was sore and he had an onion mashed up and scrapped to him. And do you know what, it worked for Alioski. He was fine after, he did it for two nights on the bounce and was alright.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unusual though it may be, the onion-based remedy was successful with Alioski almost ever-present in the team during his four-year spell in West Yorkshire. The full-back amassed 170 appearances with the club and was rarely absent through injury.

Alioski bid an emotional farewell to Leeds after that first season back in the Premier League, joining the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi as the first group of promotion-winners moved on. He joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, where he remains after a loan spell at Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Now 33 and coming towards the end of his playing career, Alioski looks set to make a surprise move into management after completing his UEFA B Diploma last month. The Whites favourite posted a picture with his certificate on social media alongside the caption: “Step by step”.

The defender, who initially arrived at Elland Road from Lugano in 2017, resurfaced and was one of the more well-received participants in a video posted on Leeds’ social media channels ahead of their Championship play-off final clash against Southampton which ultimately ended in defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad