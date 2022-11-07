Leeds United return to action on Wednesday night when they take on Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

The Whites have now won two on the bounce to ease pressure on Jesse Marsch, and the wins have been full of drama. After a late win at Anfield, Leeds came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 against Bournemouth over the weekend, and they are now up to 12th place as a result.

After their date with Wolves in the cup, Leeds will take on Tottenham away from home in their final game before the World Cup break, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gakpo price

Leeds United now know much they will have to pay if they want to get their hands on PSV star Cody Gakpo.

“Cody Gakpo’s value will be close to €50m (£43.5m) again. It depends on bonuses and conditions, but PSV always wanted €50m package for Gakpo. I think that could be a bargain, so this is surely one to watch in the months ahead,” wrote Fabrizio Romano for Caughtoffside.

“For sure Manchester United will face serious competition for the Dutchman; English clubs and not only, it’s an open race. It’s worth mentioning, however, that while clubs like Leeds and Southampton were in the race for Gakpo in the summer, I expect they would no longer be options as he has his sights set on a bigger move.”

Brereton-Diaz race hots up

West Ham United are said to have joined Leeds in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz. The Rovers striker could be available on a cut-price deal this winter with his contract set to expire in the summer. Leeds have been linked, expected to snap up a front man.