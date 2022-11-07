Leeds United fans deliver verdict on 'pulsating' but 'deeply unsatisfying' Bournemouth win

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the amazing 4-3 success against the Cherries. Mike Gill This game can only be described as thrilling but deeply unsatisfying. United's early lead was brokered by the lively Crysencio Summerville and converted from the spot by Rodrigo. The euphoria was washed away after only four minutes as we witnessed the familiar sight of the Leeds' defence being torn apart yet again. On 19 minutes, Philip Billing added to Marcus Tavernier's lead and, by half-time, the November gloom had descended on Elland Road as the Whites seemed to offer very little resistance. Just after half-time, the game looked to be lost as Dominic Solanke added a third goal for the Cherries. But Bournemouth have defensive frailties of their own and, on the hour, Leeds started their comeback. Sam Greenwood smashed home a blistering volley from distance but also demonstrated how corners should be taken. Captain Liam Cooper scrambled one of the corners home before Willy Gnonto mesmerised the home crowd by keeping the ball at his feet for the length of the pitch before releasing a perfectly-timed pass to Summerville to score the winner and send us all home happy. Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville Keith Ingham On bonfire night we certainly had plenty of ‘fireworks’ as Leeds came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 with a goal from man-of-the-moment Crysencio ‘Jimmy’ Summerville in the last minutes of a pulsating game at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch stuck with the team that beat Liverpool but there was a change on the bench as Patrick Bamford was ruled out and Mateo Joseph, who had a good scoring record with the under-21s, replaced him on the bench. Both teams and their fans pre-game gave a respectful minute's silence to those who had served and died for their country in many conflicts. We will never forget their sacrifice. Leeds tore into Bournemouth and were rewarded when Summerville was brought down. Rodrigo made it three goals in three games, slotting the penalty away to give them an early lead. Unfortunately, for the rest of the half they were second best as Bournemouth equalised within six minutes through Tavernier and were ahead with 20 played, Billing following up a blocked effort and firing past Meslier. To be honest, the visitors had enough chances to end the game as a contest before the break. Leeds knew they had to impress in the second half. Gnonto replaced the ineffective Jack Harrison, who struggled on the right-wing. Unfortunately, Bournemouth made it 3-1 when goalscorer Tavernier skipped past the Leeds defence and provided Solanke a chance he didn’t miss. Boos rang out and the win over Liverpool seemed a very long time ago. Marsch decided that fresh legs in midfield were needed and he sent on Sam Greenwood, who has impressed with his appearances from the bench. He really impressed when he curled in a superb effort on 60 minutes to make it 3-2. Eight minutes later the fans couldn’t believe their eyes as captain Liam Cooper headed Leeds level from a Greenwood corner. Game on! Joe Gelhardt was brought on for Rodrigo, who looked spent, and the youngster was involved immediately, forcing Bournemouth backwards. The winner came from their corner, the ball was cleared to Gnonto who ran over 60 yards before finding Summerville with a superb through ball. The youngster didn’t disappoint and crashed the ball into the net to make it 4-3. At the end, the players rightly got a standing ovation for a tremendous fightback. Credit where credit is due as they never gave up the fight for the three points. Standout players were Sam Greenwood, Willy Gnonto and match winner Crysencio Summerville. Man of the Match: Sam Greenwood, impressive and a superb goal that started the fight back. David Watkins Crikey; I thought the jury had once again put the mockers on this with our unanimous Leeds win prediction! At 3-1 down it looked that way. Leeds had the best possible start with the early penalty but then gave up the lead cheaply within a few minutes as we did at Anfield. Our frail defence could yet be our undoing this season if we can’t tighten up and yet again the Bournemouth equaliser came from our defence being drawn towards the ball like moths to a flame; Tavernier free at the back post. Twelve minutes later, a simple ball over the top saw Tavernier outpace Rasmus Kristensen to fire at Meslier but then we were all sleeping again as the rebound was passed to Billing. OK, it was some finish. Their third looked to have killed us off and we didn’t cover ourselves in glory with that one either! The substitutes though saved the day; a superb Sam Greenwood shot and a great corner by Sam that Coops converted. Then a superb run and pass from Willy Gnonto finished by our poacher supreme, Cree Summerville. We peered into the abyss again today but somehow came good! Men of the match: The young guns – Sam, Willy and Crysencio! Neil Grewer A game of two halves. Certainly entertaining . First 45 minutes, we were defensively sloppy, disorganised, shambolic at times and off the pace and 2-1 down flattered us – should have been three at least. Second 45 – unbelievable – but not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. And a sloppy start saw us 3-1 in arrears. Things had to change. Credit Jesse Marsch for the subs - Gnonto at HT for a poor Jack Harrison and Sam Greenwood later for an out of sorts Marc Roca. The crowd played a massive part in proceedings as “stand up and sing for Leeds “ echoed around all four sides of the ground. What an atmosphere and sight – and it worked. Sam Greenwood hit a beauty of a shot, which I followed from my Kop viewpoint, curling into the net. Goal from the moment he struck it! Greenwood inspired the team and soon provided a corner assist for Liam Cooper’s headed goal. Willy Gnonto gave pace and a brilliant pass to assist Summerville's superbly-taken winning goal. Along with a tireless Tyler Adams, these were the standout performers. Man of the match: Sam Greenwood. Andy Rhodes I’m sure my fellow jury members will agree with me when I say it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sum Leeds United games up in 180 words! The last three results have been ridiculous but all for very different reasons, and the Bournemouth result could top the lot. At 1-3 down it would have been easy to sink into the mire and be swallowed by the discontent from the stands, but Jesse Marsch has put his faith in youth when he’s needed some inspiration on the field this season. Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Willy Gnonto were heavily involved again on Saturday, showing week by week that they’re becoming quality options. Saturday showed just how valuable three points were. With other results going against them, Leeds were back in the drop zone, but the win takes them into mid-table ahead of the international break in a week’s time. Watching Leeds has never been straightforward but, even by their standards, this is getting to be a lot. Man of the match: Wilfried Gnonto.