The Italian international, who came off the bench in the second half for his senior Elland Road debut, ran from deep in his own half before sliding the ball through the middle of two defenders for Summerville to nip in on goal and finish off the move. The goal made it 4-3 to the Whites, who had found themselves 3-1 down and the subject of boos earlier in the afternoon, and as fireworks went off overhead the stadium erupted.

According to StatsBomb, Gnonto’s run with the ball to assist the winner was the longest carry that has led to a goal in the English top flight in the current campaign so far. Gnonto dribbled 58m with the ball before releasing it for Summerville.

The pair, who celebrated together after Summerville was engulfed by the rest of the team and substitutes, have struck up a close bond since Gnonto’s deadline day arrival from FC Zurich.

Originally pencilled in for a January or summer 2023 signing, Gnonto was brought in early by director of football Victor Orta, for the sum of £3.8m, when other deals for a forward collapsed in the final throes of the transfer window. He has since caught the eye with his displays for the senior Italy side and Leeds Under 21s, while biding his time for Premier League involvement.

Head coach Jesse Marsch gave Gnonto minutes as a substitute at Liverpool and he played a big part in the winner on that occasion, too. Last week, in his press conference to preview the Bournemouth game, Marsch revealed that Gnonto and Summerville had grown close and the former had been a positive influence on the latter, with regards to professionalism.

Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Marsch joked that he asked the pair if they had watched his pre-game press conference and while Gnonto had indeed seen it and understood the head coach’s message, Summerville responded to say he had not.

“I saw Willy and Crysencio and I said, ‘Cry did you see my press conference?’ And he goes, ‘no.’ And I go, ‘did you Willy?’ And he goes, ‘yes. I heard it. I agree. I understand.’ But at the same time, Cry is developing and you can see his confidence and we're going to continue to push him to mature and be a complete player. You can see it swelling, you can see it growing.

LONGEST CARRY - No player has carried the ball further to set up a goal this season in the Premier League than Willy Gnonto, whose run assisted Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United winner against Bournemouth. Pic: Bruce Rollinson