Leeds United U21 vs Newcastle United U21 LIVE: Team news and score updates from Thorp Arch

Leeds’ youngsters host Newcastle at their Thorp Arch training base this afternoon in what is the Under-21s’ final domestic fixture of 2022

By Joe Donnohue
4 hours ago

Leeds’ Under-21 side could finish 2022 having gone unbeaten in Premier League 2 Division 2, if they avoid defeat against Newcastle United today.

The youngsters are eight without defeat in PL2’s second tier this season and are already guaranteed to finish the calendar year top of the table, with their eyes firmly fixed on an immediate return to Division 1.

In their way this afternoon, Newcastle will be looking to emulate the success of their first-team with an away victory. Leeds are expected to name a strong XI, although the likes of last weekend’s gamechangers Willy Gnonto, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt are not anticipated to be involved.

Leeds host Newcastle in PL2 Div 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Kick-off is at 1pm. Keep up to date with all the live match action, team news, analysis and reaction here throughout the day.

Leeds United U21 4-2 Newcastle United U21 LIVE

Show new updates
Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:57

FT: Leeds 4-2 Newcastle

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:53

Into stoppage time

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:47

Yellow

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:42

Newcastle sub

80’ Scott off for Ferguson

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:40

Leeds changes

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:39

Bookings

77' Dean getting involved in a bit of a shoving match with two or three Newcastle players. Yellow for him and Joe White.

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:32

GOOOOALLL! Max Dean hat-trick 4-2

68' Dean slipped through and he makes no mistake from 10 yards, side-footing underneath the goalkeeper. Hasn't played loads this season, but is taking this opportunity.

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:29

Chance

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:26

GOAL! Newcastle 3-2

64’ Barclay sweeps one under Klaesson to give Newcastle a lifeline in this game. Good move down the right.

Monday, 07 November, 2022, 14:23

Newcastle sub

60’ Wiggett on for Brookwell

