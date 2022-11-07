Leeds’ Under-21 side could finish 2022 having gone unbeaten in Premier League 2 Division 2, if they avoid defeat against Newcastle United today.

The youngsters are eight without defeat in PL2’s second tier this season and are already guaranteed to finish the calendar year top of the table, with their eyes firmly fixed on an immediate return to Division 1.

In their way this afternoon, Newcastle will be looking to emulate the success of their first-team with an away victory. Leeds are expected to name a strong XI, although the likes of last weekend’s gamechangers Willy Gnonto, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt are not anticipated to be involved.

Leeds host Newcastle in PL2 Div 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)