Leeds United U21 vs Newcastle United U21 LIVE: Team news and score updates from Thorp Arch
Leeds’ youngsters host Newcastle at their Thorp Arch training base this afternoon in what is the Under-21s’ final domestic fixture of 2022
Leeds’ Under-21 side could finish 2022 having gone unbeaten in Premier League 2 Division 2, if they avoid defeat against Newcastle United today.
The youngsters are eight without defeat in PL2’s second tier this season and are already guaranteed to finish the calendar year top of the table, with their eyes firmly fixed on an immediate return to Division 1.
In their way this afternoon, Newcastle will be looking to emulate the success of their first-team with an away victory. Leeds are expected to name a strong XI, although the likes of last weekend’s gamechangers Willy Gnonto, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt are not anticipated to be involved.
Kick-off is at 1pm. Keep up to date with all the live match action, team news, analysis and reaction here throughout the day.
Leeds United U21 4-2 Newcastle United U21 LIVE
FT: Leeds 4-2 Newcastle
Into stoppage time
Newcastle sub
80’ Scott off for Ferguson
Leeds changes
Bookings
77' Dean getting involved in a bit of a shoving match with two or three Newcastle players. Yellow for him and Joe White.
GOOOOALLL! Max Dean hat-trick 4-2
68' Dean slipped through and he makes no mistake from 10 yards, side-footing underneath the goalkeeper. Hasn't played loads this season, but is taking this opportunity.
GOAL! Newcastle 3-2
64’ Barclay sweeps one under Klaesson to give Newcastle a lifeline in this game. Good move down the right.
Newcastle sub
60’ Wiggett on for Brookwell