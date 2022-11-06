Sam Greenwood sends message to Leeds United fans after Bournemouth win and reveals Whites belief

Leeds approached Saturday's Premier League hosting of the Cherries following the previous weekend's brilliant 2-1 win at Liverpool which snapped a run of right games without a victory, six of which had ended in defeat. Leeds then led after just three minutes against Bournemouth as Rodrigo struck from the penalty spot but Cherries goals from Marcus Tavernier and Philip Billing turned the first half on its head and Leeds were loudly booed off at the break. Dominic Solanke then put Bournemouth 3-1 up just three minutes after the interval but second-half substitute Greenwood's first goal for the club gave Elland Road fresh hope on the hour mark.

Greenwood's corner was then headed home by captain Liam Cooper to draw Leeds level at 3-3 just six minutes later and Marsch’s Whites sealed an incredible victory as Crysencio Summerville netted another late winner six minutes from time. The young Dutch winger's strike sent Elland Road wild - and Greenwood says the victory was made possible by United's fans in the stands together with a team belief that victory is always possible.

"It was unbelievable," beamed 20-year-old Greenwood to post match media. "Elland Road is electric and when they are like that it gives us more energy to go and get the win. It's been a tough couple of weeks and we are starting to get momentum now so we've just got to carry it on. The lads showed unbelievable passion and desire to get back in the game and obviously to get the win is unbelievable."

BEAUTY: Leeds United's Sam Greenwood gives Elland Road fresh hope with his majestic strike from the edge of the box which ignited a Whites comeback and amazing 4-3 victory against Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Reflecting on his crucial goal that brought Leeds back into the game, a gem of a strike from the edge of the area that found the top left corner, Greenwood reasoned: "I just didn't really think about it. I have just seen it come back slowly and I've just hit it first time. But then it was just about getting going again because the belief in the team is to win every time. We have that."