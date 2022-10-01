Leeds United are finally back on the pitch on Sunday after around a month off.

Postponements and the international break have caused a long wait for Jesse Marsch and his men.

An injury-hit Villa side awaits, and they will be desperare to improve on what has been a slow start so far.

But in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gakpo price

Leeds were heavily linked with a move for PSV star Cody Gakpo during the summer transfer window, but they couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Gakpo was a serious target for the Whites, but the Dutchman decided to stay put, even with late interest from Manchester United.

With Gakpo continuing to impress, it looks as though Leeds could miss out on a move for good, while United continue to be linked.

According to Football transfers, PSV are now demanding just under £40million to sell their prize asset ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds are unlikely to pay that after not holding back in the summer.

Gnonto backed

Leeds fans are excited by what Willy Gnonto can offer with the striker already playing a significant part in Italy’s senior squad.

And Jesse Marsch believes the youngster can indeed make an impact, saying in his latest press conference: “I can say that he has pleasantly surprised all of us in almost every way. First of all there was this video of him and I meeting in my office that went out and almost went viral, which was funny to me because it was a normal interaction of meeting a player.

“I think you can see even in that video his humbleness and is his maturity and then on the pitch and training. He’s been fantastic. I thought he was very good in the U21s match against Southampton.

“He will be in the squad this weekend and we think he can play a big role for us now. I guess you can say I would revise my statement.