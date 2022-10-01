Meslier

Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they face Aston Villa at home.

The Whites have been sidelined for weeks due to postponements and the international break, but they get back to it this weekend.

It has been a solid start from Jesse Marsch’s men, who will want to bounce back from their defeat to Brentford last month against an injury-hit Aston Villa.

Villa have been inconsistent at best so far this season, and this is one Leeds will want to come through with all three points, especially at home.

