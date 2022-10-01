Leeds United players have been reacting to their FIFA 23 player ratings.

The latest FIFA game was released on Thursday, and it’s the last under the current title following a breakdown in negotiations over naming rights between FIFA and EA Sports.

One of the big questions for any FIFA game release concerns player ratings, with EA Sports using a variety of metrics in an attempt to accurately rate players.

The ratings are updated regularly throughout the season to reflect the form players show in real life, but there is always intrigue around the initial ratings.

And Lplayers discovered theirs in personalised boxes for each player, containing the game free of charge.

Leeds decided to film some of the players opening those boxes to see how they reacted to their ratings.

For Darko Gyabi, who is rated 57, it was less about the ranking and more about being included, with the youngster saying: “It’s not bad. First time being in the game as well.”

Rasmus Kristensen then opens his box, with Gyabi questioning one particular attribute.

He said: ” 80 pace, are you that quick?” To his credit, Kristensen replied: “I don’t think so.”

New signing Willy Gnonto was given a rating of 69, despite his involvement in the Italy squad, but he wasn’t too concerned.

The striker said: “86 pace - not bad. Maybe if I score some goals it will be better.”

Marc Roca was less pleased, saying: “I Can’t believe it.”

Youngster Joe Gelhardt, who is attracting plenty of attention fo his talent, responded to his rating: “72, I’ll take that, you know.”

The full version of the video is available below.

A full breakdown of every Leeds star’s rating can be found here, but the headlines are that Brenden Aaronson has had to settle for a low-looking 75.