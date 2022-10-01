It’s been almost a month since Jesse Marsch’s side were last in competitive action after the international break and previous fixture postponments.

Leeds have been waiting since September 3 for a change to bounce back from their 5-2 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium and they will finally get that oppertunity tomorrow when Aston Villa travel to Elland Road.

The two clubs started the Premier League season in similar form and are curently seperated in the table by just a single point, although Villa have played one game more.

Ahead of tomorrow’s match, here are Saturday morning’s Leeds United headlines:

PSV Eindhoven name club record price for Leeds target Cody Gakpo

Dutch Eredivise club PSV Eidnhoven have reportedly named the price that Leeds United would have to pay to sign star winger Cody Gakpo in January.

According to Leeds Live, refencing a report from FootballTransfers, PSV are asking for at least €45 million for Gakpo - which would make him the club’s record sale, breaking Hirving Lonzano’s record move to Napoli back in 2019.

Manchester United, Southampton and Everton are all also credited with an interest in the 23-year old.

Pundit predicts Leeds United and Aston Villa to end all square

Mark Lawrenson expects tomorrow’s Premier League clash between Leeds United and Aston Villa to end in a draw.

The former Liverpool defender, who previously wrote his predictions for the BBC, was quoted by MOT Leeds via a report from bookmakers Paddy Power.

He said: “Leeds are always difficult to beat at home, they’ve done okay overall so far. They work extremely hard but Villa got a much needed win last time. Villa need another positive result to keep the points ticking along but they look a bit all over the place defensively. Leeds 1-1 Aston Villa.”

Former Leeds United midfielder ‘finally’ completes move to EFL Championship side Blackpool

Championship side Blackpool have finally snapped up free agent Liam Bridcutt on an initial one-year contract.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, the former Leeds man has been training with the Seasiders for the past few weeks in a bid to earn himself a deal at Bloomfield Road.