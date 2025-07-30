The Leeds United title-winning favourite will be back in England this week,

Leeds United summer exit Junior Firpo will come up against a couple of familiar opponents this week when Real Betis take on Coventry City and Sunderland.

Firpo is currently at the England national team’s St George’s Park base settling into life back at Betis, who he joined as a free agent earlier this month following the expiration of his Leeds contract. The YEP understands fresh terms were tabled but reflective of what would be a squad player status, with the 28-year-old deciding to call time on a rollercoaster four years in West Yorkshire.

But it’s all looking rather familiar this week, with Betis due at Coventry’s CBS Arena for a pre-season friendly this evening before a weekend trip to Sunderland, who of course joined Leeds in the Premier League following their play-off final win over Sheffield United. And Firpo expects to come up against two strong sides, admitting the Black Cats were last season’s toughest opponents.

"I know Coventry well,” Firpo told Betis TV, as quoted by Mucho Deporte. “They're a tough team that tries to play football. Sunderland seemed like the best team we played against last year. They've strengthened well, so I'm sure they'll be two very difficult matches."

Junior Firpo was at the heart of Leeds United vs Sunderland drama

Firpo played against both Sunderland and Coventry home and away last season, with the left-back scoring what looked to have been the winner on his last visit to the Stadium of Light back in October. His 56th-minute finish completed an impressive comeback but for Illan Meslier to inexplicably see a deflected effort bounce awkwardly and evade his grasp seven minutes into added-time - an incredible moment that actually went down as a Firpo own-goal.

This week’s Wednesday-Saturday turnaround will be relatively normal for Firpo, who after two years in the Championship is used to quick recoveries and the relentless demands of modern football. And it should come in useful at Betis too, with the Spanish side set to compete in the Europa League alongside their domestic league and cups next season.

“I’m used to it from England, where we played four competitions and 46 Championship matches,” the left-back admitted of his new club’s potentially gruelling schedule. “We all like playing more than training, so I’m prepared and excited.”

While Firpo is in Sunderland on Saturday, Leeds will welcome one of his new club’s future rivals to Elland Road. Farke’s side host a Villarreal outfit who pipped Betis to a Champions League place last season, having returned from their own overseas training camp in Germany.

Leeds recorded wins over SC Verl and Paderborn to maintain an unbeaten pre-season, having kicked things off with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in Stockholm earlier this month. Farke will be expected to play something close to his current strongest XI against Villarreal on Saturday and then once again in Dublin when facing AC Milan.