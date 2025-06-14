A newly-promoted pair are reportedly eyeing a move for a Leeds United attacker.

Championship new boys Birmingham City and Wrexham have reportedly set their sights on signing a Leeds United attacker.

Whites forward Joe Gelhardt spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City having struggled for game time under boss Daniel Farke.

United’s promotion to the Premier League has cast fresh doubt on his future.

Gelhardt has naturally been linked with a move back to Hull but EFL Analysis claim that newly-promoted second tier pair Birmingham and Wrexham are both targeting the Whites attacker.

England youth international forward Gelhardt still has two more years left on his deal at Leeds and the YEP understands that a summer exit is now likely.