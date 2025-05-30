Young Whites forward Joe Gelhardt spent the second half of the season on loan at Hull.

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has issued a leaving message upon the completion of his loan spell at Hull City.

Gelhardt played just nine minutes of Championship football during the first half of United’s 2024-25 campaign and left the club in January to join Hull on loan until the end of the season.

Having struggled for game time at Elland Road, Gelhardt made 20 appearances for the Tigers including 19 league starts as part of a second half to the campaign in which he scored five goals.

Gelhardt, though, is contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2027, the attacker now enjoying his summer break fresh from an enjoyable loan spell at Hull.

“I love it here”...

Speaking to Hull Live about his loan spell with the Tigers, Gelhardt, 23, said: “I just look back at it with with good memories and good people that I've met along the way.

“I've enjoyed every single minute that I've been here. The wins are even better when you've had a few losses as well, so just happiness and good memories.

"It's been good. I've enjoyed my football so much here, the lads, the staff and the fans, just the club in general. I love it here, so thanks to the manager for trusting me and getting me to enjoy my football."