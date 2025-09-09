I asked AI to predict Leeds United's January transfer window - 5 join and 4 exit

The summer transfer window came to a close just over a week ago as Leeds United rounded off what had been a hectic period of recruitment.

In total, ten new signings arrived at a cost of around £100 million as Daniel Farke’s squad was boosted across the pitch as his side prepared to take on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool in English football’s top flight.

The likes of Lucas Perri, Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson have all featured heavily during the opening three games of the season - but could they be joined by more new faces when the January transfer window opens for business. It seems increasingly likely the Whites will target improvements in attacking areas - but what business could take place during the first month of the new year?

We see what could lie ahead with the help of AI tool Grok3.

1 . OUT: Illan Meslier GROK3: Rumours persist of interest from Como, PSG, or Lorient; with Lucas Perri now first-choice, Meslier's inconsistent form makes a mid-season sale logical to recoup value and allow him regular play for a potential France call-up.

2 . OUT: Max Wober GROK3: On loan since summer 2025, Wöber hasn't featured prominently for Leeds since 2023. With Bijol, Bornauw, and Justin bolstering defense, converting to permanent balances books and gives him stability.

3 . OUT: Joe Gelhardt GROK3: Loaned to Hull, Gelhardt's limited minutes post-Bamford release suggest a full sale if he doesn't return. This prunes youth prospects, as seen with Gyabi, freeing spots for new attackers.

4 . OUT: Darko Gyabi GROK3: Also on loan at Hull, the 21-year-old's departure aligns with summer youth clearout. Minimal first-team impact makes a cheap permanent move sensible, especially with new midfield targets incoming.

5 . IN: Harry Wilson GROK3: Missed in summer, Wilson remains available per rumors; his creativity (5 goals/assists in limited minutes) rotates with James and Gnonto. A low-risk loan minimises PSR impact while adding set-piece threat for a top-half push.