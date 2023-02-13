Leeds United are back in action this weekend with a huge game away at Everton. The Whites were beaten 2-0 at home by Manchester United last time out.

They remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Jesse Marsch. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Full-back eyed

Leeds are ‘interested’ in Torino defender Ola Aina, as detailed in a report by Inter Live. The 26-year-old, who has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, is out of contract at the end of June and is currently due to become a free agent as things stand.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and went on to play six times for their first-team. The Londoner also had a loan spell away at Hull City from Stamford Bridge in the 2017/18 campaign before heading to Italy for a fresh start in Serie A.

Defender could leave

Manchester United could let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave this summer, as per a report by Football Insider. 90min claimed earlier this winter that Leeds were keen on the right wing-back along with fellow Premier League sides like Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham.