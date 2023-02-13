Leeds United ‘interested’ in soon-to-be free agent as defender could leave this summer
Latest Leeds United news and rumours as they prepare for their next game
Leeds United are back in action this weekend with a huge game away at Everton. The Whites were beaten 2-0 at home by Manchester United last time out.
They remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Jesse Marsch. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Full-back eyed
Leeds are ‘interested’ in Torino defender Ola Aina, as detailed in a report by Inter Live. The 26-year-old, who has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, is out of contract at the end of June and is currently due to become a free agent as things stand.
He rose up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and went on to play six times for their first-team. The Londoner also had a loan spell away at Hull City from Stamford Bridge in the 2017/18 campaign before heading to Italy for a fresh start in Serie A.
Defender could leave
Manchester United could let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave this summer, as per a report by Football Insider. 90min claimed earlier this winter that Leeds were keen on the right wing-back along with fellow Premier League sides like Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham.
He has struggled for regular game time since his switch to Old Trafford back in 2019, although he has been playing recently under Erik ten Hag. The door could swing open for other clubs to sign him soon but for now he will remain focused on his duties in the North West.