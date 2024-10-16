Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke provided some important updates from the Leeds United treatment room on Wednesday.

Leeds United return to action on Friday evening with arguably their toughest test of the season so far. Daniel Farke’s side welcome Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United to Elland Road, hoping to end their visitor’s unbeaten start to the campaign and climb into the automatic promotion places.

A total of 11 Leeds players were away on international duty over the past fortnight, with all looking to have returned without any serious injuries. But it does not mean Farke can prepare for Friday’s derby with a clean bill of health - far from it. The Whites boss provided an update on several players in his Wednesday press conference and the YEP has rounded up all the key information below.

Daniel James

James picked up a hamstring injury during the 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in August and has been absent since, with a setback keeping him out for six games and Wales duty during the international break. But Farke confirmed the 26-year-old had been back in training since the end of last week.

“Since late last week back in team training, a major part. Obviously Dan James was out a bit longer, six weeks,” Farke said on Wednesday, managing possible expectations that he could be fit enough to come straight back into the starting line-up. But the winger is expected to be part of the matchday squad.

Possible return date: October 18 (vs Sheffield United)

Manor Solomon

Back and hamstring issues have kept Solomon out since the 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley last month, with the winger also unable to represent his country - despite some confusion over the matter last week. There was faint hope he’d have trained before the trip to Sunderland but he didn’t make it.

As with James, Solomon has been in training since last week and is also expected to be in the matchday squad come Friday. “Perhaps easier for Manor as he was out three weeks,” Farke said. “Desperately need them [Solomon and James] back as solutions.”

Possible return date: October 18 (vs Sheffield United)

Max Wober

Wober is one of three senior Leeds players out with a serious knee injury, which in his case was picked up while on international duty in September. The Austrian underwent surgery on his meniscus earlier this month and was pencilled in to return at the end of November.

But Leeds look to have finally enjoyed some positive injury news, with Farke confirming on Wednesday that Wober was progressing well. “Good news with Wober, he’s a bit ahead of schedule in his rehab programme,” Farke said on Wednesday. “Expected him back after the next international break, he could be involved before.”

Possible return date: November 9 (vs QPR)

Ethan Ampadu

There is no such good news regarding Ampadu, who is expected to be out until the New Year after damaging the lateral collateral ligament in his knee against Coventry. The Welshman avoided surgery but is unlikely to be back in training until late December, with more time needed to build fitness.

Possible return date: January 1 (vs Blackburn Rovers)

Ilia Gruev

Like Ampadu, the midfielder looks set for a lengthy spell out after also suffering a serious knee injury but he has been sent in for meniscus surgery. The YEP understands he is looking at several months out and Bulgaria head coach Ilia Iliev recently suggested it could be five months.

“At first, we thought that the meniscus was not damaged and that it would take a month to recover,” Iliev told BNT (via Dsport.bg) “It turned out to be the worst, about five months will be the recovery and he will return, alive and well, for the World [Cup] qualifications.”

Possible return date: March 1 (vs West Brom)