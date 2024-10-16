Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke does not expect Jurgen Klopp's appointment at Red Bull to have an impact on Leeds United but he will continue to lean on the ex-Liverpool boss.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke and Klopp have a longstanding relationship and the Whites manager has used his compatriot as a sounding board in the past. Red Bull, who this summer bought a stake at Leeds United and inked a front-of-shirt sponsorship deal, have appointed Klopp as their head of global football. Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has gone on record to insist the club's identity is not under threat of change with Red Bull involved in a minority stakeholder capacity.

The announcement on Klopp's new role will not have a direct consquence for Leeds, according to Farke. "Not directly because he was announced for Red Bull," he said. "There are a few Red Bull teams, we are Leeds United. For that I think it's clear. For us not that much, that's definitely for sure. We're Leeds United. No one of our supporters would allow us to copy something or try a similiar philosophy. We're a unique club with our own values, principles, philosophy and way how we want to play. This is definitely a topic. As far as I know, our owners, this is what they're standing for. They know how special this club is and don't want to copy someone else. We'll always be Leeds United. I'll always make sure we stand for our own values."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' hope was that they could tap into Red Bull's extensive scouting network and that is an opportunity Farke welcomes.

"On the other hand it's always good to have strong partners and Red Bull is a really strong partner for us," he said. "When you have an insititution with so much knowledge about the game, what is necessary to be successful, such a great network and resources, we would be stupid not to use this."

And his prior relationship with Klopp is a further advantage for Leeds. Farke has often picked Klopp's brains on players and he anticipates being able to do so with even greater freedom now.

"I've got a really good relationship with Jurgen and he's a world class manager and fantastic human being and we're always in touch," said the Leeds boss. "If I had a question to ask I've always done it, I could always call him and get an honest answer. He can classify these telephone calls now as work related so that's a big advantage. When a manager is in charge in this every day job you're reluctant to annoy him too much, because you don't have time. In this new role he has a lot more time for a little conversation and it's even more beneficial. Our relationship won't change too much. When there was a necessity to talk to him, it was always possible and I think it's even more possible now. I'm happy for him that he's happy with his choice."