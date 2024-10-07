The Whites have been hit by an early-season injury crisis, with the loss to knee injuries of Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Max Wober. Both Wober and Gruev required surgery for their meniscus problems, with the latter expected to be out for months rather than the six week recovery period predicted for Wober. Ampadu was advised by doctors that a conversative approach to treatment would suffice but he will be missing until January at the earliest.

Elsewhere in the squad, Farke has been without wingers Daniel James and Manor Solomon, both of whom might be able to return following this international break. Various others, including Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Isaac Schmidt have missed training time in recent weeks through respective niggles although all were available for the 2-2 draw at Sunderland. Central midfield and centre-back is where much of the concern has been focused for Leeds, with Farke admitting he needs to find ‘good solutions’ to the loss of both defensive midfielders. The German will be hoping and praying Rodon came come through his Welsh involvement without further complication and Willy Gnonto’s health and fitness already feels hugely central to Leeds’ hopes this season. The winger is away with Italy Under 21s again this month.

Even in the midst of an injury crisis Leeds have 11 players away on international duty in October’s FIFA break, the rules of which mean the club had no say over who went to take part in national team fixtures. To make matters even more complex for Farke, the next Championship game comes at the earliest possible opportunity, on Friday October 18, giving some Leeds players little to no chance of taking part in training prior to the visit of Sheffield United to Elland Road.

Here’s the schedule for Leeds’ international stars and prospects, who begin their national team duty on Thursday of this week before the final Whites man is in action on Wednesday October 16.

Sam Chambers and Rory Mahady Chambers, who has been part of the senior set-up since the summer trip to Germany, and his Thorp Arch colleague Mahady are away with Scotland Under 19s. They take on Hungary, away, on Thursday at 3pm and then again on Sunday at 10am.

Ao Tanaka The midfielder has become vital to Farke's plans due to injuries. He's away with Japan and will take on Saudi Arabia, away, on Thursday at 7pm before a home game against Australia on Tuesday October 15 at 11.35am.

Mateo Joseph The striker dropped to the bench against Sunderland but will be a key part of Farke's attacking options this season. He and Spain Under 21s face Kazakhstan on Thursday at 7.30pm and Malta on Tuesday October 15 at 4pm.

Charlie Crew The midfielder will be hoping to see Championship action with a pair of senior players out, but before that can happen he and Wales Under 21s take on Czech Republic on Friday at 5.30pm, then Slovakia, away, on Tuesday October 15 at 5pm.

Jeremiah Mullen The centre-half is away with Scotland Under 21s, who host Belgium on Friday at 7pm and then take on Kazakhstan, away, on Tuesday October 15 at 5pm.