Leeds United vs Sheffield United press conference live: Daniel Farke issues injury and free agent update amid early team news
Leeds are without Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev for a number of months due to separate knee injuries, however United appear to have avoided any further problems to their international players during the break from domestic action these past two weeks.
Those not called up by their countries spent time away from Thorp Arch following the 2-2 draw with Sunderland on October 4, but returned to the training ground last weekend in order to begin their preparations for Sheffield United on Friday night.
Leeds have so far opted not to bring in a free agent to mitigate for Ampadu and Gruev's absence in defensive midfield, despite links to former West Ham United and Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate. Amid conflicting reports, Farke could provide an update on the situation during his pre-match media briefing this afternoon as well as team news and any fresh injuries, amongst other things.
Farke on possible suspensions
The one foul Rodon has in his game is not always a straight yellow card. All jokes aside, sometimes there are yellow cards for defensive players. For one game, it’s always possible to be a bit creative, it’s more of a problem if a key player is out several months and this is what we have with Ampadu/Gruev. If there were a ban or suspension due to yellow cards, then we will get on with it. Don’t want to search too much for excuses.
Farke on international minutes
Of course I would have wished that he [Aaronson] did not play 90 minutes. But what can we do, we adapt to the situation. It’s the right of the national country to play him as much as they want. For Mauricio [Pochettino] it’s his first int’l break, although it was just a friendly it was an important game they wanted to win. It’s also a sign of trust that we’ve done something right and Brenden has done something right that he wanted him to play the whole 93 minutes. I also totally understand every manager in his first days in charge to be there with the best possible results. A bit selfish for us, I would have wished less minutes and less load. The good thing with Brenden is he’s on a top fitness level and pretty sure we can involve him on Friday. The question is how long. We make a late decision in these terms once he’s back and we’ve assessed him. No accusations, every coach wants to be successful. More credit to our work that he has this role, it says a lot about his development.
Farke on protecting Tanaka/Rothwell
We work a lot on fitness level and try to be smart in recovery and nutrition and treatment and good habits. Joe Rothwell has not played too many games over 90 mins last three years. Tanaka, I can’t do too much when he plays for Japan and has lots of travelling - we try to support in best possible way. It’s never a guarantee, you can also get injured in training. Have to make sure he’s 100 per cent competitive in games. You can’t be careful because we want the player to play aggressive and leave his all on the pitch. If there’s an injury we have to find a solution but we are due some luck.
Farke on free agents and special situations
It won’t last a few more weeks, we won’t bring a player end of November. If we make a decision it will be pretty quickly. We spoke about profile that’s important. Potential candidates already working on their fitness level behind closed doors. We do also our homework, but we’ll just be there when a deal makes sense. I spoke about challenges in October and I’m not usually a big fan but the situation is a bit special and unique. Sometimes you need a Plan B and not be so strict. I think we have to be professional and check it. It would definitely be beneficial. We need a player that is convinced of his challenge and fully aware of his role here and good character. Good solution in terms of contract, too. We can’t afford to spend a fortune on this deal. There are a few boxes that have to be ticked. We’re not too far away. We want to lead this club in a sustainable way and do things out of panic in a crazy way. If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks then we won’t bring one.
Farke on Sheffield United
In the last games, no team was able to score or create a chance against them. It will be tricky to break them down but this is what we have to do. We have to be fully aware of their strengths. Need a pretty complex performance and to be at our best.
Farke on atmosphere vs Sheffield United
Always difficult with such a tragedy [with George Baldock]. Our thoughts are there with him and his family. Even a few players in our squad have played withim, unbelievably sad news. Not easy to get on with it in first few days, you’re lost for words and football is not important in this moment. The life of a human being is always more important than any point.
Farke on free agents [continued]
We have a few ideas and we’re carefully optimistic we’ll be able to bring in a good solution in the upcoming days or weeks, but I cannot say names.
Farke on free agents [continued]
We are also a bit light in the centre-back position, Joe Rodon is on four yellow cards.
Farke on free agent market
We’re having a deeper look into the free agent market.
Farke on Kouyate
I spoke about the situation. I never confirm any names and I won’t speak about players who are not under contract with us. I just speak about our players.
Farke on Meslier
He’s experienced, we didn’t have to analyse it too much. It was a situation, it happens once in a lifetime. Most disappointed player in the dressing room, you’re suffering two or three days then get on with it.
Farke on team news
Good news with Daniel James and Manor Solomon, since late last week back in team training, a major part. Obviously Dan James was out a bit longer, six weeks, perhaps easier for Manor as he was out three weeks. Desperately need them back as solutions. Good news with Wober, he’s a bit ahead of schedule in his rehab programme. Expected him back after next int’l break, he could be involved before. Need to make some late decisions as need to wait until all players are back.
Farke on nine-game start
I’m not so much in an analysing mode because focus is always on next game. It was a tough start in terms of the fixture list. A bit more fluctuation than we wanted this summer, key players left, several late incomings. Overall good start, competitive in every game. More or less perfect outcome on the road, haven’t lost a game. Home games performance-wise was on top level. Annoying out of our dominance against Portsmouth and Burnley that we didn’t win these two. Performance-wise was on a really good way and we’re there with a really good start. Tricky with injuries but I can just praise the lads for what they’ve done so far. We are on a good path but have to stay awake and make sure we’re competitive.
Farke on Sheff Utd preparation
It’s always tricky during the int’l break for a team with so many players away. I also spoke about my attitude, I’m struggling to understand the fixture list to play on Friday night after the int’l break. We have players who arrive late today. We’ll have them late back today. Once we play on Saturday you have at least one training session with the team. It’s only possible for some players to have a recovery session tomorrow. It is a bit disappointing and sad because it’s a great game. Normally both teams want to be at their best, Friday evening is a bit disappointing, we know about the schedule list and for that no complaints. Tricky without team training to prepare but we want to find good solutions.
Farke on Jurgen Klopp's new role at Red Bull
Not directly [impact] because he was announced for Red Bull. There are a few RB teams in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York - we are Leeds United. For us, not that much, that’s definitely for sure. We are Leeds United and no-one of our supporters would allow us to copy something or a similar philosophy. We are a pretty unique club with our own values and how we want to play. This is definitely a topic, this also like, as long as I know our owners, this is what the 49ers are standing for. They know how special this club is. We will always be Leeds United. I will make sure we stand for our own values, but it’s always good and beneficial to have strong partners. When you have an institution with so much knowledge about the game and what is necessary to be successful in football, such great network and resources, we’d be stupid not to use this. I’ve got a really good realtionship with Jurgen, world class manager and fantastic human being, we’re always in touch. When I have a question, I’ve done it in the past, to speak about a few players to call him and get an answer. Now I can class it as work-related. Sometimes I like when a manager is involved in an everyday job you’re a bit reluctant to annoy him because you don’t have time. I think in this new role he has more time to have a little conversation. Our relationship won’t change too much. We had a good relationship when there was a necessity to talk. It was always possible and I think it’s even more possible after this new announcement.
Farke on Tuchel [continued]
I’ve worked pretty close with Thomas when we were both in charge at Dortmund. I know he will appreciate this job. He has so much quality. My fingers are crossed for him. First of all, his qualities as a manager, that’s the most important topic and you need a bit of experience when you work with such a high-quality group of players. He knows about the mentality and football culture.
Farke on Tuchel
First of all congratulations to Thomas and England. I think he’s a top solution. His CV speaks for itself. He’s a world-class coach. He’s coached Dortmund, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern - lots of experience. He won the German title, German Cup, French title, French Cup and won the Champions League with Chelsea.
