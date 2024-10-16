Not directly [impact] because he was announced for Red Bull. There are a few RB teams in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York - we are Leeds United. For us, not that much, that’s definitely for sure. We are Leeds United and no-one of our supporters would allow us to copy something or a similar philosophy. We are a pretty unique club with our own values and how we want to play. This is definitely a topic, this also like, as long as I know our owners, this is what the 49ers are standing for. They know how special this club is. We will always be Leeds United. I will make sure we stand for our own values, but it’s always good and beneficial to have strong partners. When you have an institution with so much knowledge about the game and what is necessary to be successful in football, such great network and resources, we’d be stupid not to use this. I’ve got a really good realtionship with Jurgen, world class manager and fantastic human being, we’re always in touch. When I have a question, I’ve done it in the past, to speak about a few players to call him and get an answer. Now I can class it as work-related. Sometimes I like when a manager is involved in an everyday job you’re a bit reluctant to annoy him because you don’t have time. I think in this new role he has more time to have a little conversation. Our relationship won’t change too much. We had a good relationship when there was a necessity to talk. It was always possible and I think it’s even more possible after this new announcement.