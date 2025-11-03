Leeds United Under-21s welcomed back a few important players for their Premier League 2 draw against Brighton.

Injury-affected youngster Sam Chambers was happy to get minutes on the board in his first start of the season as Leeds United drew 2-2 with Brighton on Sunday.

Leeds twice came from behind to claim an important Premier League 2 point at the LNER Community Stadium in York just 24 hours after the first-team lost 3-0 at the Amex Stadium. Goals from Rhys Chadwick and Harvey Vincent brought the young Whites back from 1-0 and 2-1 down respectively.

Teenage sensation Harry Gray returned from a hip flexor issue to feature on Sunday and he was joined in the starting line-up for the first time this season by Chambers. The 18-year-old was out for three months after featuring in pre-season before an appearance off the bench in October, which until Sunday was his only competitive action of the season.

“It is good for me,” Chambers told LUTV after getting minutes under his belt against Brighton. “I think I have been a bit unlucky. I have been out off and on for a while now but my body feels good. So, it is nice to be back out there and get some minutes.”

Chambers got 71 minutes under his belt on Sunday and left the field with the score at 1-1, having seen Chadwick cancel out Younes Ibrahim’s first-half opener shortly after half-time. Brighton restored their lead on 74 minutes and looked set to claim all three points when Conor Douglas was sent off for the young Whites.

But Leeds rallied and managed to pull level again, this time through Vincent whose effort came with just four minutes of normal time remaining. Gray even had a chance to win it after but his header went wide.

Sam Chambers reflects on Leeds United comeback point

“I think we did really well,” Chambers added of the comeback. “I think, especially after going to 10 men at the end, we did well to get a point. I think we could have got more from the game with our performance. But, yes, at the end of the day, we are happy with the point we got.

“I think it shows the togetherness and the belief that we have and the goals we scored. The manner in which we conceded as well, I think those were tough to take. But we got back up and we pushed everyone on.”

Speaking after the result, head coach Scott Gardner admitted he was happy to see all of Gray, Chambers and Chadwick get competitive football under their belts. He said: “Yes, really pleased for all of them. It is really important that they get the minutes.

“Sam has obviously been out for a while. I think he did extremely well to get to the 70 minutes that he did. And I am pleased that the other lads contributed around him like they do.”

Leeds are back in Premier League 2 action this weekend and as with Brighton, they will face the same side as their senior teammates. The young whites host Nottingham Forest at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.