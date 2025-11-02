Harry Gray has taken a big step on his return from injury amid Leeds United youngsters providing a Brighton response.

Young Whites attacker Harry Gray returned from injury as Leeds United’s under-21s provided a Brighton response to Saturday’s first team setback.

Daniel Farke’s first team fell to an extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Brighton who kicked four points clear of Leeds with an easy victory on the south coast.

Twenty four hours later, the two clubs’ under-21s locked horns in a Premier League 2 clash at the LNER Community Stadium in York where England international youth striker Gray started on his return from injury.

The 17-year-old had recently been sidelined due to a hip flexor issue but returned to training towards the end of last month as he also signed his first pro deal with the club.

Big step in Harry Gray return

Gray plus fellow returning young pair Sam Chambers and Rhys Chadwick who had also been out all started as United’s youngsters looked to provide some cheer after the first team defeat.

As in Saturday’s Premier League clash, Brighton took an early lead, going ahead with 26 minutes on the clock through Younes Ibrahim and taking a 1-0 lead into the break.

Leeds drew level eight minutes after the break through Rhys Chadwick from a Jonny Howson assist but Brighton went back ahead with 16 minutes left through Adam Brett.

The young Whites were then dealt a further blow as Conor Douglas was sent off after a second booking but Leeds served one final twist as Harvey Vincent struck an 86th-minute equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw.

Young keeper Rory Mahady also played the full game for Leeds, fresh from playing 90 minutes in the FA Cup on Saturday for Scunthorpe United against Blackpool as part of his youth loan deal.