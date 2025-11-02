Leeds United endured another miserable trip to the Amex Stadium on Saturday after losing 3-0 against Brighton. Danny Welbeck scored early for the hosts before Diego Gomez’s quickfire brace ended any hope of a comeback for Daniel Farke’s side, who didn’t even register a shot on target until the 84th minute.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
That defeat, couple with Fulham’s 3-0 win over Wolves, saw Leeds drop a place to 16th in the Premier League table and it doesn't get any easier for the Whites heading into November. Farke’s side have a very difficult run of fixtures to come and need to take some points off top-half sides.
Below, the YEP takes a look at how the next few weeks will pan out for Farke and his Leeds side. The next five fixtures of their rivals are also there to see for comparison.