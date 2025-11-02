Leeds United endured another miserable trip to the Amex Stadium on Saturday after losing 3-0 against Brighton. Danny Welbeck scored early for the hosts before Diego Gomez’s quickfire brace ended any hope of a comeback for Daniel Farke’s side, who didn’t even register a shot on target until the 84th minute.

That defeat, couple with Fulham’s 3-0 win over Wolves, saw Leeds drop a place to 16th in the Premier League table and it doesn't get any easier for the Whites heading into November. Farke’s side have a very difficult run of fixtures to come and need to take some points off top-half sides.

Below, the YEP takes a look at how the next few weeks will pan out for Farke and his Leeds side. The next five fixtures of their rivals are also there to see for comparison.

Arsenal Next 5 fixtures: Sunderland (A), Spurs (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H), Aston Villa (A)

Bournemouth Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A), Everton (H), Chelsea (H)

Tottenham Hotspur Next 5 fixtures: Man Utd (H), Arsenal (A), Fulham (H), Newcastle (A), Brentford (H)

Sunderland Next 5 fixtures: Everton* (H), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (A), Man City (A) - *Game in hand to be played on Monday

Manchester City Next 5 fixtures: Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Fulham (A), Sunderland (H)