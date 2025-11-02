Inside Elland Road: Longstaff and Rodon partnership

Leeds United's next 5 fixtures compared to West Ham, Wolves, Fulham and other Premier League rivals

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 17:57 GMT

A look at how the next few weeks will pan out for Leeds United as their Premier League survival bid continues.

Leeds United endured another miserable trip to the Amex Stadium on Saturday after losing 3-0 against Brighton. Danny Welbeck scored early for the hosts before Diego Gomez’s quickfire brace ended any hope of a comeback for Daniel Farke’s side, who didn’t even register a shot on target until the 84th minute.

That defeat, couple with Fulham’s 3-0 win over Wolves, saw Leeds drop a place to 16th in the Premier League table and it doesn't get any easier for the Whites heading into November. Farke’s side have a very difficult run of fixtures to come and need to take some points off top-half sides.

Below, the YEP takes a look at how the next few weeks will pan out for Farke and his Leeds side. The next five fixtures of their rivals are also there to see for comparison.

Next 5 fixtures: Sunderland (A), Spurs (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H), Aston Villa (A)

1. Arsenal

Next 5 fixtures: Sunderland (A), Spurs (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H), Aston Villa (A) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A), Everton (H), Chelsea (H)

2. Bournemouth

Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A), Everton (H), Chelsea (H) | Getty Images

Next 5 fixtures: Man Utd (H), Arsenal (A), Fulham (H), Newcastle (A), Brentford (H)

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Next 5 fixtures: Man Utd (H), Arsenal (A), Fulham (H), Newcastle (A), Brentford (H) | Getty Images

Next 5 fixtures: Everton* (H), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (A), Man City (A) - *Game in hand to be played on Monday

4. Sunderland

Next 5 fixtures: Everton* (H), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (A), Man City (A) - *Game in hand to be played on Monday | Getty Images

Next 5 fixtures: Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Fulham (A), Sunderland (H)

5. Manchester City

Next 5 fixtures: Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Fulham (A), Sunderland (H) | Getty Images

Next 5 fixtures: Spurs (A), Everton (H), Crystal Palace (A), West Ham (H), Wolves (A)

6. Manchester United

Next 5 fixtures: Spurs (A), Everton (H), Crystal Palace (A), West Ham (H), Wolves (A) | Manchester United via Getty Images

