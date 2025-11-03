Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have slipped closer to the Premier League dropzone following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on a “horrid” performance including a Whites player ‘on toast’, sole positive and a Daniel Farke must with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

NEIL GREWER

There can be no arguments against this result. Many times Leeds are on the wrong end of ‘small margins’ but, on Saturday, the margins were massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton are an established Premier League team and it showed – they can afford £40m for Georginio and he is not guaranteed a start.

Leeds lost key battles. Lewis Dunk controlled Dominic Calvert Lewin, discouraging the long-ball/hold-up routine, and Minteh had Gabi Gudmundsson on toast at times. And these have been key players for Leeds in previous games.

Noah Okafor provided some hope but his opportunities were limited. The whole Leeds team was well below the levels required to compete with Brighton who’s victory looked secure once the first well-constructed goal was scored early on.

Georginio played a part in goals two and three (the third being helped by Jayden Bogle’s poor touch) and, in each case, neglected his usual extravagant celebrations presumably out of respect for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few positives to take from this traditionally tricky game so Leeds must move on to the next which is more winnable and significant in the relegation battle.

Man of the match: Georginio, as no Leeds player worthy.

“A win at Forest next week is vital”

ANDY RHODES

Leeds don’t perform well at Brighton; it’s a fact of the last decade or so.

However, this was a toothless performance that went beyond the usual football superstition.

The Whites didn’t register a shot on target until the dying minutes but, by that time, the game had long gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having a near fully-fit squad, the tactics didn’t work and Brighton looked comfortable all afternoon.

Daniel Farke must find a way of giving more service to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s looking like a fantastic striker but we can’t play him just to hold the ball up on the break.

The defence all looked ragged – that’s 10 goals conceded in five games now.

Problems are beginning to surface for Farke and his men. Results are needed quickly in order to stop the rot or, before you know it, things could turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win at Forest next week is vital because the fixtures only get tougher from here.

Man of the match: Lucas Perri.

“When we are good, we are very good indeed, but when we are bad, we are horrid”

DAVID WATKINS

It wasn't a great day for the Peacocks, and we left the Amex without any credit – yet again.

An eighth-successive visit when we failed to score and a 10th visit in all to a ground where we have yet to record a victory. I guess the writing was on the wall when we conceded as early as the 11th minute.

For me, this was our worst performance of the season by far; defensively slack, predictable and insipid in midfield, and lacking any sort of cutting edge up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we are good, we are very good indeed, but when we are bad, we are horrid, as Wadsworth Longfellow once said of the little girl with the little curl.

A measly five goal attempts in 90 minutes saw only two hit the target, while the one big chance we created, we missed.

The Seagulls have been criticised recently for their lacklustre finishing but, this time, they were clinical in the extreme, slicing through the Leeds defence three times and finishing unerringly.

It may be back to the drawing board for Daniel Farke in considering his defensive personnel, while we can only lament the lack of potent options up front.

Forest next week will be another stern test.

Man of the match: Noah Okafor.

STAND-OUT PLAYER: Leeds United's Noah Okafor. | Steven Paston/PA Wire

KEITH INGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are times – Arsenal was the first and Brighton on Saturday – when you have to hold up your hands and say they’re a far better team than Leeds.

The 3-0 defeat reflected the gap in class but the manner of the defeat left a sour taste in the mouth. Leeds just weren’t ‘at the races’ at Brighton. A poor display and the first time in the club’s history to not score in eight consecutive away games against an opponent.

With an unchanged starting XI, strangely, Leeds could hardly put two passes together. It was no surprise when a nice move was ended by Welbeck who put the ball past Perri.

Brighton could have put the game to bed but missed a couple of good chances that went wide. Leeds had one effort on goal but didn’t test Verbruggen. A very poor effort by the team in black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds improved second half with more possession but even substitutions didn’t improve the situation. The only positive is that other teams below Leeds also lost but there has to be a reaction for next weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest or the same thing will happen.

I feel for the fans who travelled so far and got little for their time and money. One to forget.

Man of the match: Noah Okafor, at least he tried to spark some life into the limp performance.

“Must find a way”

MIKE GILL

United were well beaten by a better team.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck set the tone with his early goal but the Whites managed to soak up the pressure for the remainder of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a rare foray into the Brighton area, Sean Longstaff was unlucky as his deflected shot went high and wide for a corner.

In the second half, United started brightly as they attacked the end that the strangely quiet Leeds fans occupied. The Whites huffed and puffed but nothing came of their efforts.

Daniel Farke is often criticised for avoiding tactical changes at key moments of the game but, on this occasion, he made significant alterations just after the hour mark.

Off came Ao Tanaka, Sean Longstaff and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. They were replaced by Dan James, Anton Stach and Lucas Nmecha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes did not have the desired effect as Diego Gomez grabbed a brace of goals in the 64th and 70th minutes. The game was now effectively over and another away defeat was inevitable.

The Whites must find a way to picking up more points on the road as the three that they bagged at woeful Wolves are all they have to show for their travels.

Man of the match: Noah Okafor.