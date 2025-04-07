Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will miss a pair of key players for their games against Middlesbrough and Preston North End.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk have been ruled out of this week's games by Daniel Farke. Struijk limped off late on in the game against Luton Town and struggled to walk off the pitch down the tunnel at full-time due to a foot problem. Rothwell picked up a calf injury on Friday in training and sat out the draw at Kenilworth Road.

While Rothwell is expected back for the final two games of the season there's a chance Struijk has played his last football of 2024/25. Other than this duo, Farke has everyone else available for the trip to the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything is okay," he said. "We will still have the training session after the press conference because I want to train a bit closer to the normal match game time, so a relatively late session. We have one or two question marks but all the other players are in a good mood.

"We have two problems, one is Joe Rothwell like I mentioned after the last game. Calf injury, he will be out this week definitely, probably also for the Easter weekend. We hope he's back available for the last two games. If he could come back early it would be a bonus.

Daniel Farke provides update on Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell

"Pascal Struijk will definitely miss the two games in this week, we need to wait for some further assessments. He got a knock on his foot and the fear is there could be a little fracture. That would mean the season is over for him. We still hope for the best of course but he'll definitely be out for the next two games."

Farke has the option to drop Ethan Ampadu back into the centre of defence alongside Joe Rodon to renew the partnership that Leeds relied on for the second half of last season but he could also bring a fresh face in now that Max Wober has returned, albeit he is not yet ready to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Max was out for many weeks, has had just one full week of training so of course normally you wouldn't say he's fit for 90 minutes," said the manager. "The last few minutes were good for him. At least for the short term appearances he's available. Jos Guilavogui has played this role, Sam Byram can play this role, James Debayo is a young option. Sometimes you have to adapt to the reality and we will find some good solutions."

Mateo Joseph has recovered from illness and trained on Sunday so will be available for Tuesday night's away day and though Patrick Bamford made his comeback from injury as a second half substitute at Luton Town, Farke is reluctant to rush the veteran striker.

"Patrick is in training since nearly four weeks right now so each and every day helps," said Farke. "I liked what he did in training and even without the illness of Mateo he would have been in the squad. Obviously he was out since the beginning of January and can't be there at 100 per cent but the last 25 minutes were beneficial for him. Right now after he was back in the squad for the first time it wouldn't be natural to put him right away into the starting line-up but he's an option and with his experience and enthusiasm it's good to have him back. I liked his movements, he was involved in two or three really dangerous scenes."