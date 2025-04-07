Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifth plays third as Boro host Leeds on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney has made a confident declaration ahead of Tuesday night’s Leeds United visit upon an eye-catching run being highlighted.

Boro knew a victory at Friday night’s hosts Blackburn Rovers would take them into the play-off places and early goals from Tommy Conway and Samuel Iling-Junior sealed a 2-0 success for Carrick’s thriving side.

Boro lost six out of seven in a wretched run throughout January and February but the Riversiders have since won five of their last seven and three of their last four.

Upon that recent run being highlighted, Hackney admitted his men were “buzzing” and declared that confidence was high ahead of Tuesday night’s showdown against the Whites.

Hackney told Boro Live: "All the lads are buzzing in the changing room. It's really nice so hopefully this continues.

"There's a lot of confidence going into the next few games. The main thing is that we got the three points and we go into the next game and go into it confidently."