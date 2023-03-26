News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
18 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
19 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled

Leeds United in transfer ‘race’ as West Ham and Burnley plot striker swoop

Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their return to the action

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 26th Mar 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 07:25 BST

Leeds United return to Premier League action after the international break with an away trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on table toppers Arsenal. The Whites are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League.

They are two points above the relegation zone at this moment in time. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Striker latest

Leeds-linked Viktor Gyokeres is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window. The Coventry City striker has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and the Sky Blues will face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of this campaign.

Football Insider reported last month that the Whites are ‘interested’ in luring him to Yorkshire to bolster their attacking options. However, there is strong competition for his signature though with the The Sun now claiming West Ham are ‘keen’ and Burnley are poised to make ‘another’ move for him.

Midfielder wanted back

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds are apparently in the ‘race’ to re-sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. That’s according to the Daily Star, who claim Javi Gracia wants to lure the midfielder back to Elland Road with West Ham also in the frame.

The England international made the switch to the Etihad Stadium last summer but has struggled to make an impact with Pep Guardiola’s side. The 27-year-old penned a bumper six-year contract with the title hopefuls but has made just 13 appearances in all competitions, five of which have come in the league.