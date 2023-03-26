Leeds United in transfer ‘race’ as West Ham and Burnley plot striker swoop
Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their return to the action
Leeds United return to Premier League action after the international break with an away trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on table toppers Arsenal. The Whites are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League.
They are two points above the relegation zone at this moment in time. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...
Striker latest
Leeds-linked Viktor Gyokeres is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window. The Coventry City striker has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and the Sky Blues will face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of this campaign.
Football Insider reported last month that the Whites are ‘interested’ in luring him to Yorkshire to bolster their attacking options. However, there is strong competition for his signature though with the The Sun now claiming West Ham are ‘keen’ and Burnley are poised to make ‘another’ move for him.
Midfielder wanted back
Leeds are apparently in the ‘race’ to re-sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. That’s according to the Daily Star, who claim Javi Gracia wants to lure the midfielder back to Elland Road with West Ham also in the frame.
The England international made the switch to the Etihad Stadium last summer but has struggled to make an impact with Pep Guardiola’s side. The 27-year-old penned a bumper six-year contract with the title hopefuls but has made just 13 appearances in all competitions, five of which have come in the league.