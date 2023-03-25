Supercomputer predicts difficulty of Leeds United's remaining fixtures as relegation rival given 'easiest' run-in
Leeds United’s relegation rivals Crystal Palace have the simplest run-in according to data experts Opta’s Power Rankings
Leeds’ remaining Premier League fixtures this season pit them against several teams below and around them in the table, including six-pointers against AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest next month.
Using the Power Ranking of each team’s remaining opponents to measure fixture difficulty, Opta have determined Palace’s run-in is the easiest, whilst Brentford’s remaining games are the toughest.
From easiest to hardest, here is a breakdown of the difficulty of each team’s remaining games.