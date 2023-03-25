News you can trust since 1890
Supercomputer predicts difficulty of Leeds United's remaining fixtures as relegation rival given 'easiest' run-in

Leeds United’s relegation rivals Crystal Palace have the simplest run-in according to data experts Opta’s Power Rankings

By Joe Donnohue
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:43 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT

Leeds’ remaining Premier League fixtures this season pit them against several teams below and around them in the table, including six-pointers against AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest next month.

Using the Power Ranking of each team’s remaining opponents to measure fixture difficulty, Opta have determined Palace’s run-in is the easiest, whilst Brentford’s remaining games are the toughest.

From easiest to hardest, here is a breakdown of the difficulty of each team’s remaining games.

Crystal Palace have recently re-appointed Roy Hodgson as manager (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

1. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have recently re-appointed Roy Hodgson as manager (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Marco Silva's men are deemed to have the second easiest run-in (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

2. Fulham

Marco Silva's men are deemed to have the second easiest run-in (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Leeds' arch-rivals are set for one of the simplest run-ins between now and the end of the season (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Manchester United

Leeds' arch-rivals are set for one of the simplest run-ins between now and the end of the season (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers' side are set for one of the Premier League's easier fixture lists between now and May (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

4. Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers' side are set for one of the Premier League's easier fixture lists between now and May (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

