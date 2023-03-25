The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) released a statement on Saturday afternoon confirming Leeds defender Wöber would return to the club in order to be assessed. The 25-year-old sustained a hamstring injury on Friday evening and is unable to take part in Austria’s remaining international fixtures this month.

"Ralf Rangnick will have to do without Maximilian Wöber in the game against Estonia (27.03.), who sustained a muscle injury on the back of his thigh (left) against Azerbaijan. He will leave the team quarters in Windischgarsten tomorrow and return to his club,” the statement read.

Wöber was able to walk off the pitch under his own steam in Linz, although will need to be assessed by Leeds' medical staff to determine the severity of the issue.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Maximilian Wober of Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 12, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

At this stage, Wöber is a doubt for next weekend’s Premier League fixture away to Arsenal. The Austrian international has made a strong impression since arriving from FC Red Bull Salzburg in January, usurping club captain Liam Cooper on the left-hand side of central defence.