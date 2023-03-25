Several Leeds youngsters were involved for various England age groups over the weekend, from Under-17 level up to the Under-21s.

On his first start for England’s Under-20 group, Mateo Joseph scored twice, including the game’s opener, as the Young Lions defeated the United States in Marbella.

However, at Under-19 level, captain Darko Gyabi was missing as England were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in Elite Round qualifying for this summer’s European Championships. Sonny Perkins was introduced during the second half but unable to force an equaliser after the Scandinavian nation had been awarded a penalty which they duly converted.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates the team's second goal scored by Sonny Perkins (not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Archie Gray was an unused substitute for England’s Under-17 age group, who saw off Northern Ireland by two goals to nil. Leeds-owned Charlie Cresswell – currently on loan at Millwall – played 90 minutes in central defence as the Under-21s defeated France by an emphatic scoreline.

Gyabi’s absence for the Under-19s was due to suspension after picking up a yellow card in the 1-0 win over Hungary in midweek. It had been feared that Gyabi sat out Saturday’s game due to injury, but that was not the case and is expected to return to the line-up on Tuesday evening against Turkey.

