'Do us proud' - England coach hails Leeds United teen's leadership ahead of make-or-break game
Leeds United midfielder and England Under-19 captain Darko Gyabi is expected to lead his international teammates into their final European Championships Elite Round qualifying fixture with Turkey on Tuesday
The Whites man has had the Three Lions armband bestowed upon him by Under-19s’ lead coach Simon Rusk after displaying leadership qualities within the youth international group.
Central midfielder Gyabi has undertaken an important role for club and country this season, playing an array of games at varying levels, ranging from Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup bows with the Leeds United first-team, to Premier League 2 Division 2 fixtures with the club’s Under-21 side.
Former Brighton and Hove Albion development coach Rusk believes Gyabi is one of several players in his Under-19 group who would be deserving of the honour to skipper the team, however has chosen the Leeds midfielder, which he confirmed to the YEP.
"I think it's really important that, rightly so, people see the role of a captain on the pitch in the 90 or 120 minutes in international football,” Rusk said.
"But for me and for us, when we select a captain it's someone who conducts themselves on and off the pitch.”
Gyabi himself has described the pride he feels at wearing the armband and believes his leadership abilities have been aided by his exposure to a first-team environment at Leeds.
"It's good for him that he's got given that trust and I'm sure he'll embrace it and do us proud with that,” Rusk added, showing faith in the decision to entrust Gyabi with the captaincy ahead of crucial fixtures.
England’s Under-19s are the current holders of the European Championships at this particular age group having lifted the trophy last summer with a talented crop. Rusk’s side got off to the ideal start with a 1-0 win against Hungary in Elite Round qualifying before losing 1-0 to Iceland in their second Elite Round qualification game.
Gyabi was not involved in Saturday afternoon’s defeat to the Scandinavian nation due to suspension, but is expected to return to the side in midweek.
Avoiding defeat in Tuesday evening’s encounter with Turkey will give the Young Lions the best chance to defend their title in Malta this coming July.