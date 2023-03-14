Leeds United will be eager to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone this weekend as they take on Wolves. The Whites are only one point from safety though could be overtaken by Southampton tomorrow.

The Saints host Brentford on Wednesday night and a win for the home side could leave United glued to the bottom of the table. The Bees lost to another relegation candidate in Everton last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Here are the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Mateusz Klich opens up

Mateusz Klich has opened up on his tricky time under Jesse Marsch and has explained why he decided to leave Leeds United.

The midfielder became a fan favourite since joining the Whites in 2017. He went onto spend six years at the club and made almost 200 appearances, becoming a key part of their long awaited promotion back to the Premier League. However, Klich’s final season at Elland Road wasn’t quite as positive as he failed to make a single league start before joining DC United in January.

Speaking to Canal+, as per Weszlo, Klich said: “I certainly could have stayed, but you don’t know how my story with the new coach turned out. I wanted to play a lot. I wasn’t happy playing 10-15 minutes. I wanted to be an important part of the team.

“Despite Leeds’ problems, I was one of the few who didn’t start a single league game. Various ideas began to appear, and finally I decided to take a very difficult and brave step. I decided to leave because I like playing football too much.”

Klich has made three appearances in the MLS since linking up with Wayne Rooney and netted his first goal on his debut in a 3-2 win over Toronto FC. The Poland international’s departure has left the likes of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Marc Roca competing for their place in the starting line-up.

Inter ‘eye’ Firpo

Inter Milan are targeting a surprise move for Leeds United’s Junior Firpo this summer, according to CMW. The Italian giants could lose Robin Gosens at the end of the season and see the full-back as his replacement.

Firpo has had a hit and miss spell at Elland Road since arriving from FC Barcelona in 2021, making 42 appearances whilst also struggling with injuries this season.